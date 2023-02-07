‘Hogwarts Legacy’ introduces first transgender character in ‘Harry Potter’ franchise

Hogwarts Legacy, the new game set in J.K. Rowling‘s Wizarding World, will feature the franchise’s first transgender character.

The new Harry Potter-based open-world role-playing game introduces Sirona Ryan, the owner of the Three Broomsticks pub in Hogsmeade Village, who informs players that her classmates took some time realise she was “actually a witch, not a wizard”.

In a new gameplay trailer for Hogwarts Legacy, when Sirona is asked if she knows about a goblin named Lodgok, she replies: “Hadn’t seen him in years when he came in a few months ago. But, he recognised me instantly. Which is more than I can say for some of my own classmates. Took them a second to realise I was actually a witch, not a wizard.”

Advertisement

The appearance of a transgender character in the Wizarding World is particularly significant, given that Rowling has generated widespread controversy over the years by making comments that many have perceived as transphobic.

“J.K. Rowling is not involved in the creation of the game,” the game’s official site states. “While remaining true to J.K. Rowling’s original vision, Portkey game developers chart new territory by creating fresh ways for fans to immerse themselves in the Wizarding World.”

On the inclusion of a transgender character, the developers explained: “The team felt that it was very important to create a game that is representative of the rich and diverse world of Harry Potter as well as the groups of people who play games, which includes the LGBTQIA+ community. We have a diverse cast of characters that players will encounter throughout the game.”

Many fans had already stated their intention to boycott the game, due to the fact that Rowling would still profit from its sales. The inclusion of Sirona has now drawn further criticism, with many describing it as tone deaf.

Hogwarts Legacy really be like: “There’s an openly trans character in the wizarding world! AND you can openly bully them✨” — Holly Hazmat ⚠️ (@hollyhazmat) February 7, 2023

JFC. The Wizarding World first Trans Character is…. Sirona Ryan. How completely tone deaf.

Gotta commend them for sticking to the source. 👍🤣 https://t.co/aHoqMIbRqP — Kainoa (@LethalSquatch) February 6, 2023

Advertisement

Here's my two cents on the Hogwarts Legacy trans character: Their decision to give her a name that starts with "sir" is incredibly tone deaf. And I don't buy the idea that meant to be accurately Gaelic, because they anglicized her surname- making it look like a male given name. — TyrellGaumond 🇺🇦 #DropKiwiFarms (@GaumondTyrell) February 7, 2023

They really put a trans woman in Hogwarts Legacy and named her Sirona Ryan. They literally put "sir" in her fucking name. Are we really sure Rowling didn't ghost write this? — Ace Luke 🏳️‍⚧️🎮🎵 🔜 GDC 2023 (@AceLukeMusic) February 6, 2023

Hogwarts Legacy sees players embark on an open-world adventure as a fifth-year student at Hogwarts, allowing them to explore the school’s grounds, Hogsmeade, the Forbidden Forest and the surrounding Overland area as they master spells and potions.

“Guided by the Wizard’s Field Guide and unique instruction from professors and other characters, fans will uncover a compelling storyline filled with thrilling challenges and mysteries,” the game’s description reads. “Faced with perilous dangers, players will defend Hogwarts against deadly enemies and uncover the secrets of the wizarding world’s forgotten past.”

In a three-star review of the game, NME wrote: “Despite it looking the part, this Victorian-set RPG adventure game can only offer a facsimile: a world that, although ostensibly populated, feels lifeless and doesn’t let you have any real impact on it.

Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled to launch February 10 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. It arrives on PS4 and Xbox One on April 4, followed by Nintendo Switch on July 25.