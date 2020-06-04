GAMING  

Hollywood directors including Jordan Peele want to cast John Boyega: “We got you”

"I don't know if I’m going to have a career after this," Boyega said during a speech at a Black Lives Matter protest yesterday (June 3)

By Will Richards
John Boyega
Actor John Boyega delivers a speech during a Black Lives Matter protest in Hyde Park on June 3, 2020 in London, United Kingdom. Credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

A number of major Hollywood directors have expressed their desire to work with John Boyega after the Star Wars actor’s protest speech yesterday (June 3).

Addressing the Black Lives Matter protest in London’s Hyde Park, Boyega expressed his worry about getting future roles after his impassioned speech.

“I don’t know if I’m going to have a career after this, but fuck that,” he told the crowd at one of a series of worldwide protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week (May 25).

The comment from Boyega has led a number of leading Hollywood directors to state their wish to work with the Star Wars actor in the future.

Jordan Peele, the Oscar-winning director of Get Out and Us, simply wrote: “We got you, John, on Twitter. The tweet was then retweeted by fellow Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro.

Director Matthew A. Cherry, an Oscar winner this year for Best Animated Short Film, said he “would work with John Boyega,” adding that he “[urges] other Non-Black creators to affirm that they have his back as well”.

Quoting Cherry’s tweet, a host of directors went on to state their desire to work with Boyega include Edgar Wright, who wrote: Have before and would again, in a heartbeat. So proud of John today,” while Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker said he “would crawl through a barrel of broken glass to have John Boyega even so much as *glance* at one of my scripts”.

Duncan Jones, indie director and son of David Bowie, said he would “of course” love to work with Boyega, adding that it’s “crazy that it even needs to be said.”

“I mean… he’s from Peckham and I’m from Bromley, but even so, I’ve still got his back,” he joked.

Boyega appeared as Finn in the latest trilogy of Star Wars movies, finishing with last year’s The Rise Of Skywalker.

Elsewhere in his speech yesterday, Boyega told the crowd: “Black lives have always mattered. We have always been important. We have always meant something. We have always succeeded regardless. And now is the time. I ain’t waiting.”

The London protest was just one of a number of demonstrations across the globe yesterday over the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis last week.

This week, former police officer Derek Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter over Floyd’s death, while three other officers who were at the scene face charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder, and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

