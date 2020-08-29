A flood of Hollywood stars have been paying tribute to Chadwick Boseman who has died at the age of 43 following a four-year battle against colon cancer.

Boseman’s death was confirmed by his family who released a statement on the actor’s social media pages this morning (August 29).

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” the statement read. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.”

It added: “It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side.”

Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios and chief creative officer of Marvel, shared a statement on Boseman’s passing.

“Chadwick’s passing is absolutely devastating. He was our T’Challa, our Black Panther, and our dear friend,” he said. “Each time he stepped on set, he radiated charisma and joy, and each time he appeared on screen, he created something truly indelible. He embodied a lot of amazing people in his work, and nobody was better at bringing great men to life. He was as smart and kind and powerful and strong as any person he portrayed. Now he takes his place alongside them as an icon for the ages. The Marvel Studios family deeply mourns his loss, and we are grieving tonight with his family.”

Best known for his role as King T’Challa in Marvel’s Black Panther, Boseman’s work has touched so many, including many of his fellow Hollywood stars.

“Chadwick…..no words to express my devastation of losing you,” Viola Davis said. “Your talent, your spirit, your heart, your authenticity……..It was an honor working beside you, getting to know you….Rest well prince…May flights of angels sing thee to thy heavenly rest. I love you!”

Halle Berry tweeted: “Here’s to an incredible man with immeasurable talent, who leaned into life regardless of his personal battles. You never truly know what the people around you might be going through – treat them with kindness and cherish every minute you have together. RIP #ChadwickBoseman”

Chadwick…..no words to express my devastation of losing you. Your talent, your spirit, your heart, your authenticity……..It was an honor working beside you, getting to know you….Rest well prince…May flights of angels sing thee to thy heavenly rest. I love you! 💛💛💛 pic.twitter.com/6abglPBOsh — Viola Davis (@violadavis) August 29, 2020

Here’s to an incredible man with immeasurable talent, who leaned into life regardless of his personal battles. You never truly know what the people around you might be going through – treat them with kindness and cherish every minute you have together. RIP #ChadwickBoseman pic.twitter.com/NaNC5GKuut — Halle Berry (@halleberry) August 29, 2020

The Academy wrote: “An immeasurable loss. From “Black Panther” to “Da 5 Bloods,” Chadwick Boseman brought strength and light to the screen, every time.”

“This is a crushing blow,” said Jordan Peele, while Ryan Reynolds tweeted: “Such a brutal loss. RIP, Chadwick.”

An immeasurable loss. From "Black Panther" to "Da 5 Bloods," Chadwick Boseman brought strength and light to the screen, every time. pic.twitter.com/vRXxYU8Tbr — The Academy (@TheAcademy) August 29, 2020

This is a crushing blow. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) August 29, 2020

Such a brutal loss. RIP, Chadwick. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 29, 2020

Kevin Smith recalled the first time he met Boseman, which was when Marvel legend Stan Lee put his hand and footprints into the Chinese Theater forecourt. “He was nice and a little nervous, but very regal – like T’challa,” Smith said. “And so talented. This is heartbreaking. 43 is too to die. My heart goes out to his family and fellow fans tonight.”

I met Chadwick the day Stan put his hand and footprints into the Chinese Theater Forecourt. He was nice and a little nervous, but very regal – like T’challa. And so talented. This is heartbreaking. 43 is too to die. My heart goes out to his family and fellow fans tonight. https://t.co/cdsjU2oB3B — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) August 29, 2020

Other tributes have been paid by Martin Lawrence, Ava DuVernay, Chris Pratt, Sharon Stone and Carl Weathers, who wrote: “Condolences to the Boseman family. Your loss is also our loss. Chadwick’s talent and presence has effected us all. His STAR will continue to shine. We mourn with you. May he Rest In Peace. #BePeace”

See all the Hollywood tributes below:

Condolences to the Boseman family. Your loss is also our loss. Chadwick’s talent and presence has effected us all. His STAR will continue to shine. We mourn with you. May he Rest In Peace. #BePeace — Carl Weathers (@TheCarlWeathers) August 29, 2020

May you have a beautiful return, King. We will miss you so. pic.twitter.com/jdip3RHoXb — Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 29, 2020

Rest In Peace, Chadwick. Gone way too soon. Talent beyond. pic.twitter.com/bsEYLts5Q4 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 29, 2020

Devastating news. We lost a great one. Takoto mai rā e Āriki. #chadwickboseman — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) August 29, 2020

My prayers go out to Chadwick’s family and loved ones. The world will miss his tremendous talent. God rest his soul. #wakandaforever https://t.co/j5JWSeiqd5 — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) August 29, 2020

I am beyond shocked to hear of the passing of Chadwick Boseman. He had an amazing energy that you could feel when you were with him. Much love and prayers to his family. May he Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/UHxOQojcOP — Martin Lawrence (@realmartymar) August 29, 2020

🙌🏽 @chadwickboseman

Rest. Such gifts wrapped in dedication to our craft. May every man you portrayed celebrate your spirit as I do… as we all do. May your family be covered in your love.

#chadwickboseman pic.twitter.com/7fJP08HClB — Kim Fields (@KimVFields) August 29, 2020

This is such a premature and terrible loss. What a brilliant, beautiful, artistic mind departed us today. So much beauty in such a short period of time. Thank you Chadwick. 👊🏾✊🏾#wakandaforever #RIPchadwickboseman https://t.co/fOhQiqOxiU — Aisha Tyler (@aishatyler) August 29, 2020

Chadwick Boseman; it is unimaginable to me as a mom, that you are gone. Our family sends our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to yours. Godspeed 🤍🌿💥 — Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) August 29, 2020

It was the highest honor getting to work with you and getting to know you. What a generous and sincere human being. You believed in the sacred nature of the work and gave your all. Much love to your family. And much love from all of us left here. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 29, 2020