Hollywood pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman: “He brought strength and light to the screen, every time”

The 'Black Panther' actor has died at the age of 43

By Will Lavin
Chadwick Boseman. CREDIT: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

A flood of Hollywood stars have been paying tribute to Chadwick Boseman who has died at the age of 43 following a four-year battle against colon cancer.

Boseman’s death was confirmed by his family who released a statement on the actor’s social media pages this morning (August 29).

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” the statement read. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.”

It added: “It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side.”

Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios and chief creative officer of Marvel, shared a statement on Boseman’s passing.

“Chadwick’s passing is absolutely devastating. He was our T’Challa, our Black Panther, and our dear friend,” he said. “Each time he stepped on set, he radiated charisma and joy, and each time he appeared on screen, he created something truly indelible. He embodied a lot of amazing people in his work, and nobody was better at bringing great men to life. He was as smart and kind and powerful and strong as any person he portrayed. Now he takes his place alongside them as an icon for the ages. The Marvel Studios family deeply mourns his loss, and we are grieving tonight with his family.”

Best known for his role as King T’Challa in Marvel’s Black Panther, Boseman’s work has touched so many, including many of his fellow Hollywood stars.

“Chadwick…..no words to express my devastation of losing you,” Viola Davis said. “Your talent, your spirit, your heart, your authenticity……..It was an honor working beside you, getting to know you….Rest well prince…May flights of angels sing thee to thy heavenly rest. I love you!”

Halle Berry tweeted: “Here’s to an incredible man with immeasurable talent, who leaned into life regardless of his personal battles. You never truly know what the people around you might be going through – treat them with kindness and cherish every minute you have together. RIP #ChadwickBoseman”

The Academy wrote: “An immeasurable loss. From “Black Panther” to “Da 5 Bloods,” Chadwick Boseman brought strength and light to the screen, every time.”

“This is a crushing blow,” said Jordan Peele, while Ryan Reynolds tweeted: “Such a brutal loss. RIP, Chadwick.”

Kevin Smith recalled the first time he met Boseman, which was when Marvel legend Stan Lee put his hand and footprints into the Chinese Theater forecourt. “He was nice and a little nervous, but very regal – like T’challa,” Smith said. “And so talented. This is heartbreaking. 43 is too to die. My heart goes out to his family and fellow fans tonight.”

Other tributes have been paid by Martin Lawrence, Ava DuVernay, Chris Pratt, Sharon Stone and Carl Weathers, who wrote: “Condolences to the Boseman family. Your loss is also our loss. Chadwick’s talent and presence has effected us all. His STAR will continue to shine. We mourn with you. May he Rest In Peace. #BePeace”

See all the Hollywood tributes below:

