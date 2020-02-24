Hollywood stars and victims of Harvey Weinstein react to his guilty verdict

A host of Hollywood stars, victims of Harvey Weinstein and MPs have reacted to the verdict that the disgraced movie mogul has been found guilty of sexual assault.

Weinstein was found guilty of two counts of sexual assault: a criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree in New York City.

Ashley Judd, who was one of the first women who came forward to make allegations against Weinstein, was one of the first actresses to react to the verdict, tweeting: “For the women who testified in this case, and walked through traumatic hell, you did a public service to girls and women everywhere, thank you.#ConvictWeinstein #Guilty.”

For the women who testified in this case, and walked through traumatic hell, you did a public service to girls and women everywhere, thank you.#ConvictWeinstein #Guilty — ashley judd (@AshleyJudd) February 24, 2020

Reese Witherspoon, also shared her response as she wrote: “Today’s historic win in the Weinstein trial is a testament to the bravery and resilience of the #SilenceBreakers, and a victory for survivors everywhere. This is just the beginning.”

Today’s historic win in the Weinstein trial is a testament to the bravery and resilience of the #SilenceBreakers, and a victory for survivors everywhere. This is just the beginning. Join @TIMESUPNOW’s fight for safety, equity & justice in every workplace: https://t.co/WotjoNnlA3 — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) February 24, 2020

Actress Rosie Perez, a close friend of one of the victims, Sopranos star Annabella Sciorra, said: “HARVEY WEINSTEIN HAS BEEN HANDCUFFED & TAKEN TO JAIL! GUTTED FOR MY DEAR FRIEND #ANNABELLASCIORRA WHO TOLD THE TRUTH! YET I CONGRATULATE HER & ALL WHO CAME FORWARD FOR THEIR BRAVERY. THIS IS NOT ENOUGH BUT SURVIVORS TAKE COURAGE! THIS IS STILL A GREAT WIN! CONGRATS JOAN ILLUZZI!”

Ellen Barkin added: “Right now Harvey Weinstein is on his way to prison. These are the women who put him away… Mimi Haleyi Jessica Mann Annabella Sciorra Dawn Dunning Lauren Young Tarale Wulff.”

HARVEY WEINSTEIN HAS BEEN HANDCUFFED & TAKEN TO JAIL! GUTTED FOR MY DEAR FRIEND #ANNABELLASCIORRA WHO TOLD THE TRUTH! YET I CONGRATULATE HER & ALL WHO CAME FORWARD FOR THEIR BRAVERY. THIS IS NOT ENOUGH BUT SURVIVORS TAKE COURAGE! THIS IS STILL A GREAT WIN! CONGRATS JOAN ILLUZZI! https://t.co/LihJLiudNo — Rosie Perez (@rosieperezbklyn) February 24, 2020

Right now Harvey Weinstein is on his way to prison. These are the women who put him away… Mimi Haleyi Jessica Mann Annabella Sciorra Dawn Dunning Lauren Young Tarale Wulff — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) February 24, 2020

Pitch Perfect and The Hunger Games actress Elizabeth Banks also hailed the verdict, adding: “I am heartened for his victims and for all those who said #metoo and #TimesUp that some justice has been done.” Desperate Housewives actress Eva Longoria wrote: “Today’s guilty verdicts in the Weinstein trial are a testament to the bravery & resilience of the #SilenceBreakers,& a victory for survivors everywhere. This is just the beginning. Join

@TIMESUPNOW ’s fight for safety, equity & justice in every workplace: Text COURAGE to 306-44.”

Meanwhile, Sex And The City‘s Kim Cattrall, also weighed in on the verdict. “Hearing #HarveyWeinstein’s lawyer describing his client’s reaction to his 2 Guilty Rape verdicts “like a gentleman” speaks volumes,” she said.

I am heartened for his victims and for all those who said #metoo and #TimesUp that some justice has been done. https://t.co/5PYPfhRPjq — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) February 24, 2020

Today’s guilty verdicts

in the Weinstein trial are a testament to the bravery & resilience of the #SilenceBreakers,& a victory for survivors everywhere.

This is just the beginning. Join @TIMESUPNOW’s fight for safety, equity & justice in every workplace: Text COURAGE to 306-44. pic.twitter.com/3yEf4K7OGA — Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) February 24, 2020

Hearing #HarveyWeinstein ‘s lawyer describing his client’s reaction to his 2 Guilty Rape verdicts “like a gentleman” speaks volumes. @RonanFarrow — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) February 24, 2020

Filmmaker Judd Apatow noted that the New York trial is just the first in what promises to be a lengthy legal battle for the disgraced movie mogul.

Don’t forget- Harvey Weinstein faces four more charges in Los Angeles. This is just the beginning of holding him accountable. https://t.co/BY3nNxmwNt — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) February 24, 2020

Labour MP Jess Phillips was among a host of MPs who also gave their thoughts on the verdict.

She wrote: “I’ve met a few of the women who have made claims against Weinstein, I’ve worked with remarkable women forced in to years of silence through NDAs by him. They all said to me at one point or another, ‘I just don’t believe he’ll ever go to jail’. Years of no one listening does that.”

I've met a few of the women who have made claims against Weinstein, I've worked with remarkable women forced in to years of silence through NDAs by him. They all said to me at one point or another,"I just don't believe he'll ever go to jail." Years of no one listening does that. — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) February 24, 2020

Fellow Labour MP Chi Onwurah, said Weinstein is “not worthy” of his CBE. He was given the award by the British Honours System in 2004.