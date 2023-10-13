Gal Gadot and Mark Hamill among 700 Hollywood stars to sign open letter supporting Israel

Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Mark Hamill and Jamie Lee Curtis are among 700 Hollywood figures who have signed an open letter voicing their support for Israel amid the ongoing Hamas war.

Stars including Jerry Seinfeld, Amy Schumer, and Mayim Bialik have also added their names to the “first of its kind” letter, condemning the actions of Hamas as acts of terrorism.

The letter was released by Creative Community For Peace (CCFP), a non-profit entertainment industry organisation, on Thursday (12 October).

The organisation “calls on our friends and colleagues in the entertainment industry to speak out forcefully against Hamas and do whatever is in their power to urge the terrorist organisation to return the innocent hostages to their families,” after Hamas launched an attack on southern Israel killing more than 1,200 people.

Following retaliatory airstrikes on cities in the Gaza strip, more than 1,500 Palestinians have also been killed in the conflict, with thousands more injured.

In its letter, the CCFP also asked its supporters to stop the spread of misinformation “as Israel takes the necessary steps to defend its citizens in the coming days”.

In an accompanying statement, Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, who is Israeli, said: “My heart is aching for the lives lost and families shattered. I’m praying for everyone who has been affected by Hamas’s terrorism and brutality.

“And I hope that the world remains steadfast in their support of the Israeli people.”

You can read the full open letter below:

The nightmare that Israelis have feared for decades became a reality as Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israeli cities and towns.

Under the cover of thousands of rockets fired indiscriminately into civilian populations, Hamas murdered and kidnapped innocent men, women, and children. They kidnapped and murdered infants and the elderly. They raped women and mutilated their bodies. They paraded their bodies through the streets and on social media, and cowardly attacked the Supernova Music Festival – bringing death and destruction to an event celebrating friendship and love.

This is terrorism. This is evil. There is no justification or rationalization for Hamas’ actions. These are barbaric acts of terrorism that must be called out by everyone. They are a terrorist organization whose leaders call for the murder of Jews everywhere.

CCFP calls on our friends and colleagues in the entertainment industry to speak out forcefully against Hamas and do whatever is in their power to urge the terrorist organization to return the innocent hostages to their families.

As Israel takes the necessary steps to defend its citizens in the coming days and weeks, social media will be overrun by an orchestrated misinformation campaign spearheaded by Iran. We urge everyone to remember the horrific images that came out of Israel and to not amplify or fall for their propaganda.

Our thoughts are with all those experiencing unfathomable levels of fear and violence, and we hope for the day when Israelis and Palestinians can live side by side in peace.

Elsewhere, on Thursday (October 12), Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp spoke out against Instagram users for celebrating violence against Israel.