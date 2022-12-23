Here’s every song on the ‘Home Alone 2’ soundtrack

The soundtrack for Home Alone 2: Lost In New York features festive contributions from Darlene Love, TLC and Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – check it out below.

The sequel to the 1990 classic movie was released in 1992 and saw Macaulay Culkin reprise his role of Kevin McAllister.

In Home Alone 2, the McAllister family go on holiday to Florida, but Kevin becomes separated from them and boards a plane to New York instead. “There, he checks into the best hotel with his father’s credit card, and sets out to enjoy himself,” an official synopsis reads.

“Unfortunately, the burglars he had foiled before were in New York after being released from jail, and had plans to rob the biggest toyshop in New York on Christmas Eve. Kevin discovers their plan, and sets out to foil their plots again, while the burglars set out to finish off what they had not done before – the killing of the brat Kevin.”

The Home Alone 2: Lost In New York soundtrack was once again handled in part by composer John Williams, but also featured some festive songs from a number of pop and rock acts. Included on the album are the likes of Darlene Love, TLC, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Bette Midler and more.

See the tracklist for the Home Alone 2 soundtrack below.

‘All Alone On Christmas’ – Darlene Love

‘My Christmas Tree’ – The Home Alone Children’s Choir

‘A Holly Jolly Christmas’ – Alan Jackson

‘Christmas Star’ – Leslie Bricusse and John Williams

‘Home Alone Christmas Medley’ – John Williams

‘Jingle Bell Rock’ – Bobby Helms

‘Merry Christmas, Merry Christmas’ – Leslie Bricusse and John Williams

‘Sleigh Ride’ – TLC

‘Cool Jerk’ – The Capitols

‘It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas’ – Johnny Mathis

‘The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year’ – Andy Williams

‘Christmas All Over Again’ – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

‘Somewhere In My Memory’ – Bette Midler

‘Sombras de otros tiempos (Somewhere In My Memory)’ – Ana Belén

In 2021, fans began digitally removing former US president Donald Trump’s cameo from Home Alone 2. Trump was offered a small part in the film as director Chris Columbus shot a scene in the Plaza Hotel, which Trump owned at the time and requested a small appearance in the film in exchange. He is seen in the film giving Kevin directions to the lobby.

Following the January 6 Capitol riots, Twitter users began sharing their own edits of the scene with Trump replaced by everyone from Keanu Reeves to Dolly Parton.