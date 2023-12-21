‘Home Alone 3’ parody trailer is made by YouTube creator

A parody trailer for a third Home Alone film has been made 33 years after the release of the original.

Released in 1990, Home Alone sees Macaulay Culkin star as eight-year-old Kevin McCallister, who is accidentally left at home by his family who have gone away on holiday during festive period, leaving him to fend for himself against a criminal duo of burglars.

Home Alone 2: Lost In New York was released two years later to much success. The franchise is made up of six films but only the first two received were well received.

Now, a Youtube creator has created a parody trailer video imagining what might happen if the characters returned to our screens more than three decades later.

Titled Home Alone 3: Kevin’s Revenge, the video is preceded by a picture warning which refers to one of the film’s most iconic lines: “This following preview has been approved for filthy animals by the Motion Picture Association of America”.

The video involves the criminal duo, named in the movie, the Wet Bandits, letting Kevin know they’ve returned to torment him, with a Christmas card that reads: “We’re back little buddy.”

Kevin is also seen confronting his mother (originally played by Schitt’s Creek’s Catherine O’Hara) about his repeated experience of being left home alone as a child.

The older Kevin, with the help of special effects, says: “The day you left, I had to defend our house – I was just a kid and you left me home alone.”

The typical Home Alone combination of booby-traps, sibling struggles and more mischief ensues, even introducing Kevin’s older brother, Buzz, as a grown man working as a police officer.

In other news, Culkin and O’Hara recently reunited as he accepted his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.