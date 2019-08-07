‘Home Alone’ reboot is in the works, Disney confirms

Along with remakes of ‘Night at the Museum’, ‘Cheaper by the Dozen’ and ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’

Disney has announced its plans to reboot Home Alone, the 1990 Christmas classic starring Macaulay Culkin.

In an announcement made during Disney’s earnings call on Tuesday (August 6), CEO Bob Iger confirmed that the company is developing a modern remake of the Chris Columbus-directed movie for “a new generation”, Entertainment Tonight reports.

Alongside Home Alone, Iger revealed that reboots for Night at the Museum, Cheaper by the Dozen and Diary of a Wimpy Kid are also in the works. They are all set to premiere on Disney’s streaming subscription service, Disney+, which is expected to launch this November.

However it’s still unclear if these family flicks will be reimagined as features or as TV shows, The Hollywood Reporter notes. Information about the projects’ cast, plot details and release dates has yet to be revealed.

Earlier this year, Disney announced that over 25 original series and 10 original films, documentaries and specials are slated for release over the first year of Disney+’s launch. These include the Star Wars spin-off series The Mandalorian, two Toy Story-based projects (titled Forky Asks a Question and Lamp Life) and the documentary series The World According to Jeff Goldblum.

Last December, Culkin reprised his role as the burglar-bashing Kevin McCallister for a Google Assistant advertisement. Before that, though, the actor had opened up on his experiences filming Home Alone, and why he struggles to watch it almost 29 years after its original release.