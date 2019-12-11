Jojo Rabbit star Archie Yates and Catastrophe‘s Rob Delaney are set to star in Disney+’s reboot of Christmas classic Home Alone.

Plans for a reboot of the 1990 classic were confirmed back in August, set for Disney’s new streaming service.

Original Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin responded amusingly to the announcement, upon the news coming out, and the cast has now been revealed for the reboot.

Archie Yates, breakout star of Taika Waititi’s new Nazi film Jojo Rabbit, will star in the film, and his parents will be played by Delaney and Ellie Kemper.

The new project, labelled Home Alone for now but likely to be given another title, will be directed by Dan Mazer (Dirty Grandpa), while the script comes from Saturday Night Live writers Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell.

Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that the film will see Kemper and Delaney “play a wife and husband who, in order to save their home from financial ruin, go to war with a kid who has stolen a priceless heirloom.” The film is expected to start production in early 2020 in Canada.

Jojo Rabbit was Archie Yates’ first film role, and the film recently came under scrutiny from Holocaust experts, who said they “have some concerns” over Taika Waititi’s portrayal of Hitler in the film, which was screened at the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles.

The new Home Alone will be joined on Disney+ by Star Wars spin-off series The Mandalorian, two Toy Story-based projects (titled Forky Asks a Question and Lamp Life) and the documentary series The World According to Jeff Goldblum.

The streaming service launches in the UK on March 31, 2020.