Here’s every song on the ‘Home Alone’ soundtrack

The Home Alone soundtrack features tracks by artists including The Drifters and Chuck Berry – check it out below.

Macaulay Culkin stars as eight-year-old Kevin McAllister in Home Alone, who is accidentally left behind in suburban Chicago while his family goes on holiday to France at Christmas.

“Once he realises they’ve left him home alone, Kevin learns to fend for himself and protect his house against bumbling burglars, Harry (Joe Pesci) and Marv (Daniel Stern), who are planning to rob every house in the neighbourhood,” an official synopsis explains.

“Kevin’s mother Kate (Catherine O’Hara) is frantic when she realises that she and the family have unintentionally left Kevin behind. She tries to make it back to Chicago as fast as she can, getting help from a polka band leader named Gus Polinski (John Candy).”

The film’s soundtrack was largely scored by John Williams – the award-winning composer known for creating the soundtracks to the likes of Star Wars, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Indiana Jones, and more. The Home Alone soundtrack also contains some tracks by other artists, including Chuck Berry and The Drifters. You can stream the soundtrack below.

See the full Home Alone soundtrack below.

‘Somewhere In My Memory’ – John Williams

‘Holiday Flight’ – John Williams

‘The House’ – John Williams

‘Star Of Bethlehem’ – John Williams

‘White Christmas’ – The Drifters

‘Scammed By A Kindergartener’ – John Williams

‘Please Come Home For Christmas’ – Southside Johnny Lyon

‘Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree’ – Brenda Lee

‘Run Rudolph Run’ – Chuck Berry

‘Follow That Kid!’ – John Williams

‘Making The Plane’ – John Williams

‘O Holy Night’ – Adolphe Adam

‘Carol Of The Bells’ – Mykola Leontovych

‘Setting The Trap’ – John Williams

‘The Attack On The House’ – John Williams

‘Mom Returns and Finale’ – John Williams

‘Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas’ – Hugh Martin

‘We Wish You A Merry Christmas’ / ‘End Title’ – Traditional, John Williams

