‘Home Alone’ star Devin Ratray says a McCallister family reunion is in the works

Home Alone star Devin Ratray has said a family reunion for the McCallisters could be in the works.

The actor, who played older McCallister sibling Buzz in the beloved Christmas film – and cameos in the Disney+ reboot Home Sweet Home Alone – recently told PEOPLE that plans are brewing for a new project.

“They have been planning a reunion online and I just recently, as in a couple of days ago, got on their messenger chat thread, and I have been trying to keep up with Jed Cohen and Diana [Rein] and Terrie [Snell] and Angela Goethals and Hillary Wolf,” the actor said.

He continued: “The family is moving on their own accord to get together. So who knows what’s going to happen in the future?”

Reflecting on the film’s influence since it was first released, Ratray called Home Alone “bigger than any actor’s ego”.

“This film has become legacy and has affected families now for more than one generation. Parents are showing children, children are showing grandchildren something that I was a part of,” he explained.

“I don’t know what life has been like without Home Alone, since I just turned 13. I’ve come to realise that this movie, it’s bigger than me. It’s bigger than any actor’s ego. It has become part of indelible imprints in family – in their consciousness.”

Meanwhile, the original house from Home Alone is currently available to book on Airbnb. Ratray as McCallister will be hosting a one-night stay for up to four guests.

“You may not remember me as particularly accommodating,” Buzz is quoted saying in a press release. “But I’ve grown up, and I’d be happy to share my family home – my pizza, even – with you this holiday season. Just try not to let my tarantula, Axl, loose this time.”