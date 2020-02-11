Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin has revealed that he had a “disastrous” interview for Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

It comes after Culkin returned to acting last year with a supporting role in Seth Green’s Changeland.

In an interview with Esquire, Culkin revealed he had could have starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt if things went a little bit differently.

Advertisement

The audition was the actor’s first in nearly a decade, and although he won’t say which role he auditioned for, he did reveal how it went: “It was a disaster. I wouldn’t have hired me. I’m terrible at auditioning anyway, and this was my first audition in like eight years.”

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood just won the Oscars for Best Supporting Actor (Pitt) and Best Production Design.

The movie collected a total of 10 nominations, tied with The Irishman and 1917 as the second most-nominated film of the 92nd Academy Awards.

The 39-year-old keeps himself out of the spotlight and has only appeared in a handful of films in the last few ways, with 2019 release Changeland being his last movie to date.

He told the publication that his last acting role was a refreshing change of pace. “No matter how much I act like a curmudgeonly old man, it’s still fun to get back in the saddle once in a while and play around,” he said.

Advertisement

The Richie Rich actor also spoke about the brand of himself that has been created due to his decision to not be involved in showbusiness.

“People assume that I’m crazy, or a kook, or damaged. Weird. Cracked,” he explained. “And up until the last year or two, I haven’t really put myself out there at all. So I can understand that. It’s also like, Okay, everybody, stop acting so freaking shocked that I’m relatively well-adjusted.”

He concluded: “Look: I’m a pretty peerless person. If I was an accountant, I could look left and right, and there’s other accountants sitting next to me in the office.

“It’s not like that. It’s one of those things where, like, the cliché that we’re all snowflakes? That we’re all unique? Well, you know what? I actually am a snowflake.”