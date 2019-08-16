Hong Kong protesters call for ‘Mulan’ boycott after actress Liu Yifei supports police

The actress voiced her support for the police

Hong Kong protesters have called for a boycott of Disney’s ‘Mulan’ following comments made by actress Liu Yifei.

Yifei, the actress who will be starring in the titular role for the live-action Disney remake, sparked controversy after she expressed support for the city’s police service. Anti-government demonstrators have accused the police of using excessive force in a bid to quell ongoing unrest in the city.

Posting on Weibo, Yifei told her 65 million followers: “I support the Hong Kong police. You can all attack me now. What a shame for Hong Kong.”

Shortly after the post appeared, people started posting #BoycottMulan on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook even though the social media platforms are still banned in China.

However, Yifei later reiterated her support for the police, writing “I also support the Hong Kong Police” alongside a heart and strong-arm emoji.

Earlier this week (August 13) the UN Human Rights office accused the Hong Kong police of “employing less-lethal weapons in ways that are prohibited by international norms and standards.” The added the measures created “a considerable risk of death or serious injury.”

Earlier this month, Disney unveiled the first look at star Yifei in character as the Chinese heroine who disguises herself as a man to take her father’s place in the military.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Yifei beat more than 1,000 candidates for the role in filmmaker Niki Caro’s (The Zookeeper’s Wife) upcoming film.

Disney has a string of live action remakes in the works including The Little Mermaid, Snow White, and Aladdin.

Recent Disney classics remakes include Beauty and The Beast (2017), which stars Emma Watson, and The Jungle Book (2016).

Mulan is released in cinemas on March 27 2020.