Horror fans left curious by first ‘Bambi: The Reckoning’ teaser

Umbrella Entertainment has released the first teaser trailer for Bambi: The Reckoning, the latest instalment of their B-movie horror franchise centred around beloved children’s characters.

In the teaser, which you can watch above, two hunters are seen practicing shooting in the woods with a dead bird tied to a tree. “You ever shot a deer?” one of them asks. “No. Have you?” the second hunter replies. “Yeah, once,” says the first, with the implication being that he killed Bambi’s mother.

The final shot of the teaser then shows an angry deer (presumably a grown up Bambi) viscously attacking a car and flipping it over.

Directed by Dan Allen, the film is said to follow characters Xana (Roxanne McKee) and her son Benji (Tom Mulheron), who are hunted down by the “vicious killing machine,” Bambi.

Advertisement

Fans have since been sharing their reactions to the teaser on social media, with one person writing: “I’m not going to lie I’m curious about this one after seeing this teaser. But they got to stop with these fairytale turned horror movies. Like making a one off is one thing but a cinematic universe is just plain wrong.”

Even if this whole universe turns out super well. My initial response in seeing these will still be: Why? — PokeCardStop (@PokeCardStop) April 3, 2024

I'm not going to lie I'm curious about this one after seeing this teaser. But they got to stop with these fairytale turned horror movies. Like making a one off is one thing but a cinematic universe is just plain wrong. — Eddie (@OHMYDIAZ) April 3, 2024

Recommended

this actually kind of sorta maybe looks cool — THE CRITICS🎙️ (@itsisaacjoel) April 3, 2024

Another posted: “Even if this whole universe turns out super well. My initial response in seeing these will still be: Why?”

Some were more positive, however, with one X/Twitter user commenting: “Bambi’s revenge, I’m here for it,” while another added: “This actually kind of sorta maybe looks cool.”

Advertisement

The teaser drop comes shortly after the release of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 on March 26, and following the announcement of the “Poohniverse” film franchise, which will culminate with the likes of Bambi, Tinker Bell, Pinocchio and more teaming up in an “Avengers-style” horror movie, titled Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble.

The “Twisted Childhood Universe”, which comes from Umbrella Entertainment and Jagged Edge Productions, will also include Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare and Pinocchio Unstrung. Other characters expected to join the franchise include Sleeping Beauty, The Mad Hatter, and more characters from Winnie the Pooh.