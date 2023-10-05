Horror fans pick their “most messed-up movie endings”

Horror fans have been sharing endings from films which have “messed them up the most”, citing the likes of Saw and Carrie.

In a thread started by Redditor Chocolate-lord69420 on the “horror” subreddit, fans were asked to name the movie with the most distressing ending sequence or shot.

“For me it’s the ending of Saint Maud,” the original post read. “I don’t know why that did so much to me but… I’m pretty new to the genre.”

The thread has since received over 1,400 comments, with other films listed including 2000’s Requiem For A Dream directed by Darren Aronofsky and James Wan’s Saw.

“I am super obsessed with this franchise but nothing beats the first movie,” a commenter wrote regarding 2004’s Saw. “I am constantly wishing that I could somehow un-watch it so I could experience the twist all over again.”

Others in the thread mentioned director Frank Darabont’s 2007 adaptation of The Mist, based on the story by Stephen King, alongside The Blair Witch Project, Creep and 2008’s Eden Lake starring Kelly Reilly, Michael Fassbender and Jack O’Connell.

The tenth instalment in the Saw franchise, Saw X, was released last month. It serves as a direct sequel to the original, and sees the return of Tobin Bell and Shawnee Smith as John Kramer aka Jigsaw and Amanda Young respectively.

In a three-star review, NME wrote: “Saw X is nothing revolutionary. You know what you’re going to get, and this delivers on that squeamish promise: intense, vicious and violent horror by the bucketload.

“The mythology is so extensive now that there’s also room for a couple of surprise appearances that will certainly have fans cheering from their seats. Is it scary enough? Maybe not, but it’s certainly fast-paced.”