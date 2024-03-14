Horror fans terrified by new Netflix addition: “This is the best feature film I have ever seen”

Netflix viewers have been left terrified by Ti West’s acclaimed horror X, after it recently dropped on the streaming service.

The A24 film follows a group of actors as they set out to make an adult film in rural Texas under the noses of their reclusive hosts. But when the elderly couple catches their young guests in the act, the cast finds themselves in a desperate fight for their lives.

X stars the likes of Nymphomaniac‘s Mia Goth, Wednesday‘s Jenna Ortega, and musician Kid Cudi – real name Scott Mescudi.

Martin Henderson (Everest), Pitch Perfect‘s Brittany Snow and Owen Campbell (Conviction) also make up the cast.

Goth plays the role of a young woman and an aspiring adult film star called Maxine, as well as an elderly woman named Pearl. Ortega, meanwhile, stars as Lorraine Day and Mescudi plays Jackson Hole, a Marine Corps veteran.

Henderson plays Wayne Gilroy, Snow a burlesque dancer called Bobby-Lynne Parker, and Campbell is the amateur director, RJ Nichols.

Following its release on Netflix on February 1, horror fans have been sharing their reactions on social media, with going as far to say: “This is the best feature film I have ever seen.”

“Good direction, good acting performances,” one added. “Great locations, special thanks to the entire cast and grew. I enjoy it, I love it.”

On Netflix’s official Facebook page, the streaming service shared a teaser clip, in which Goth’s Maxine is seen swimming dangerously close to a an alligator in a lake. “This had me screaming at the TV!!!” the streamer captioned the video, which has gone on to obtain over 300,000 likes.

X was well-received by critics following its release in 2022 and still holds a positive score of 94 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. The same year, Ti West also released Pearl, a prequel which saw Goth play a younger version of the titular character and her descent to madness as she attempted to escape isolation and pursue stardom.

In a five-star review, NME described Pearl as an “unmissable arthouse horror that will leave you paralysed with fear”.