There’s a horror movie about the Glasgow Willy Wonka Experience in the works

A movie based on the viral Wonka Experience is reportedly in production.

The event, which took place in Glasgow, and was loosely based on the iconic story of Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory, and inspired by the recent Timothée Chalamet movie, Wonka, went viral last week.

What appeared to be an immersive, Wonka-themed attraction, disappointed many members of the Glasgow public as it was revealed to be in an abandoned warehouse, using cheap props and costumes and an AI-generated script.

One element of the experience which circulated the internet was a silver-faced character called The Unknown, who appears from behind a mirror, intended to frighten the guests.

Now, a movie based on the wigged character is in development. The Unknown was announced yesterday (March 4) by Scotland film production company Kaledonia Pictures.

they charged $45 for this pic.twitter.com/0Nlk0IMJkj — Chris Alsikkan (@AlsikkanTV) February 26, 2024

According to Bloody Disgusting, the production house said: “We are excited to begin production and look forward to sharing more with you as soon as possible. We are actually only a few miles from the event, so it is quite surreal to see Glasgow all over social media, worldwide.”

They previewed the upcoming horror, saying: “The film, gearing up for production and a late 2024 release, follows a renowned illustrator and his wife who are haunted by the tragic death of their son, Charlie.”

They continued: “Desperate to escape their grief, the couple leave the world behind for the remote Scottish Highlands – where an unknowable evil awaits them.” The Unknown is reportedly due for release in late 2024.

Last week, Paul Connell, the stand-up comedian hired to impersonate the iconic chocolate factory owner, spoke about the chaos and disappointment of the entire event.

He spoke of the reaction to the experience: “People were shouting, people who put on the event were crying. There were arguments, people running around everywhere – the set had been trashed.”

While hosting Saturday Night Live over the weekend, actor Sydney Sweeney made a brief joke about the viral event.