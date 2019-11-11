Aisling Tucker Moore-Reed was previously charged with manslaughter.

An actress has been charged with murder a day after wrapping filming on a horror movie, in which she plays a killer.

Aisling Tucker Moore-Reed had been charged with manslaughter after fatally shooting her uncle in 2016, and was out on bail when she was cast in the role for horror movie From the Dark, auditioning under a pseudonym.

Producers have claimed they were unaware of this when they cast her for the role, which began filming in 2018 for five months.

In From the Dark, Moore-Reed plays a woman who is said to shoot somebody in a similar fashion to the real-life shooting.

Moore-Reed’s charge was changed to murder a day after filming wrapped after police got hold of mobile phone footage which allegedly showed the real-life shooting. She has pleaded not guilty to these charges, with the trial set for later this year.

“That’s part of the accusations… that really is part of the nightmare… is that we knowingly cast this person to take advantage of the situation. And I can say, none of us wanted this,” filmmaker Matthew Spickard told KOBI.

“You could feel that she is in a really dangerous position and she just handled it exactly how we wanted,” added fellow filmmaker Justin Adams.

A spokesperson for the film company has told The Washington Post: “Due to the movie being so low budget, and it being our first venture, we did not do background checks.

“If we ever do a movie again in the future, any one of us … we now know that a background check will save us. Lesson learned, no matter how little money we have, this will save the headache.”