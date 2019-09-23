‘House of 1000 Corpses’ star Sid Haig dies at 80

RIP, Sid.

Sid Haig, the actor best known for portraying murderous clown Captain Spaulding in Rob Zombie’s horror movies has died at the age of 80.

The horror movie star, who portrayed the character in House Of 1000 Corpses and The Devil’s Rejects, passed away on Saturday September 21.

Confirming the news, his wife Suzie wrote on Instagram: “On Saturday, September 21, 2019, my light, my heart, my true love, my King, the other half of my soul, Sidney, passed from this realm on to the next.

“He has returned to the Universe, a shining star in her heavens. He was my angel, my husband, my best friend and always will be. He adored his family, his friends and his fans. This came as a shock to all of us.

“We, as a family, are asking that our privacy and time to mourn be respected. Goodnight, my love. We will find each other again, next time. I love you.”

Responding to the post, actress Rosario Dawson wrote: “Oh! Dear Sid. You will be missed beloved. Grateful to have met and worked with you. What a talent and energy graced this earth. Blessings and love to your adored family. “

Haig’s final turn as Captain Spaulding came in 3 From Hell – which was released in US cinemas from September 16—18. The success of the screenings, which featured a video introduction from Zombie, meant that it will return to theaters on October 14.

Aside from horror, Haig also boasted an extensive list of small screen credits – including turns in Batman, Star Trek, Mission: Impossible, The Rockford Files, The Dukes of Hazzard, Get Smart and MacGyver.