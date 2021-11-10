‘House of Gucci’ first reactions: “It’s criminal how good Gaga is”

The first reactions for Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci are now in – scroll down to read.

The film, following the Gucci family leading up to the murder of Maurizio Gucci by his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani, received its world premiere last night (November 9).

Adam Driver stars as Gucci opposite Lady Gaga as Patrizia, alongside Jared Leto, Al Pacino and Salma Hayek in supporting roles.

Advertisement

Many took to social media to praise Gaga’s performance, with LA Times critic Katie Walsh calling her “this alchemy of sheer charisma and presence, power of personality, and commitment to the bit.”

She added: “The way she stares daggers at everyone on screen is terrifying. The more I think about it, the more Patrizia is a true horror villain.”

Rolling Stone‘s David Fear echoed the sentiment, writing: “It is absolutely criminal how good an actress Lady Gaga is, and how good she is HOUSE OF GUCCI.”

Lady Gaga's performance in HOUSE OF GUCCI is this alchemy of sheer charisma and presence, power of personality, and commitment to the bit. The way she stares daggers at everyone on screen is terrifying. The more I think about it, the more Patrizia is a true horror villain🖤 — Katie Walsh (@katiewalshstx) November 9, 2021

It is absolutely criminal how good an actress Lady Gaga is, and how good she is HOUSE OF GUCCI. — David Fear (@davidlfear) November 9, 2021

Liv Marks, Senior Entertainment Reporter at Bauer, added: “I saw House of Gucci last week and it’s deliciously wild. Lady Gaga is a magnetic force. Just when you think she’s peaked, she goes and blows your mind all over again.

Advertisement

“There’s nothing this woman can’t do and it never ceases to amaze me. You’re not ready sweeties.”

I saw House of Gucci last week and it’s deliciously wild. Lady Gaga is a magnetic force. Just when you think she’s peaked, she goes and blows your mind all over again. There’s nothing this woman can’t do and it never ceases to amaze me. You’re not ready sweeties — Liv Marks (@OliviaLilyMarks) November 10, 2021

Describing the film more broadly, several critics nodded to the melodramatic direction. Chris O’Falt of IndieWire wrote: “Big & soapy, this really hit the spot for me. Everything Leto & Pacino do is lol ridiculous, yet nicely balanced with Driver & Gaga’s mannered 50s melodrama turns.

“Ridley Scott has everyone acting in the same movie, while going big with glorious gusto.”

#HouseOfGucci Big & soapy, this really hit the spot for me. Everything Leto & Pacino do is lol ridiculous, yet nicely balanced with Driver & Gaga’s mannered 50s melodrama turns. Ridley Scott has everyone acting in the same movie, while going big with glorious gusto. — Chris O'Falt (@cofalt) November 9, 2021

Some raised issues with the film’s pacing, as Scott Menzel wrote: “House of Gucci is a bloated & uneven mess that feels like two different movies rolled in one.

“Every single cast member acts as though they are in a different movie except for Al Pacino, who seems to have understood the assignment and serves as the film’s MVP.”

House of Gucci is a bloated & uneven mess that feels like two different movies rolled in one. Every single cast member acts as though they are in a different movie except for Al Pacino, who seems to have understood the assignment and serves as the film’s MVP. #HouseofGucci pic.twitter.com/Y5NvVkNvqI — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) November 9, 2021

Lady Gaga recently revealed that she “spoke with an accent for nine months” to prepare for her role in the film, saying she “never broke” character.

House of Gucci is set to be released worldwide on November 26.