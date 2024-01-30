‘House Of The Dragon’ star Milly Alcock cast as Supergirl in James Gunn’s DC Universe

Australian actor Milly Alcock has officially been cast as Supergirl in James Gunn‘s new DC Universe.

Last night (January 29), it was reported by Deadline Hollywood that Alcock – best known for her role as a young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in HBO’s House Of The Dragon – landed the role of Kara Zor-El, beating out Emilia Jones and Meg Donnelly.

James Gunn has since confirmed the casting, calling Deadline Hollywood‘s report “accurate”. He also wrote of casting Alcock as Supergirl: “Milly is a fantastically talented young actor, and I’m incredibly excited about her being a part of the DCU. Yes, I first became aware of her in House of the Dragon but I was blown away by her varied auditions and screen tests for #Supergirl.”

According to reports from Deadline Hollywood and Variety, Alcock is expected to appear in a DC film before headlining her own movie, Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow. The latter title will be based on the 2022 comic of the same name, in which the titular hero is “much more hardcore” than previous iterations of the character, having only arrived on Earth at the age of 14 after growing up on Krypton and witnessing the planet’s destruction firsthand.

Alcock is now the latest actor to be cast in James Gunn’s and Peter Safran’s new DC Universe. Other actors attached to other films in the new DC slate include David Corenswet as Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor for Superman: Legacy.

Superman: Legacy will be released on July 11, 2025.