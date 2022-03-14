How Lady Gaga got the ‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ cast through COVID

The stars of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie have opened up about how Lady Gaga got them through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The screen adaptation of the hit musical was released last year, and is based on the true story of British drag queen Jamie Campbell, with Max Harwood taking on the role of the titular character.

At last night’s (March 13) BAFTAs, the film was up for the Outstanding British Film of the Year award, nominated alongside the likes of Lady Gaga’s House Of Gucci.

Speaking to NME on the red carpet ahead of the ceremony, the real-life Campbell – who cameos in Everybody’s Talking About Jamie – spoke on his love for Gaga, admitting he listened to her 2020 album ‘Chromatica’ a lot during the pandemic.

“It really got me through a dark time during COVID,” he explained. “I’m just waiting so we can get out to the clubs and dance to it, girl! That album’s amazing, and I’ve got tickets for the tour, so I can’t wait for that.”

Reflecting on the journey the musical has taken, Campbell also noted: “It started from one little thing so many years ago, and now we’re here at the BAFTAs in the same category as Lady Gaga.”

Asked what line he would say to Gaga – who was also in attendance at the ceremony – should he meet her, the star joked: “I’m probably gonna just scream in her face! I’m not going to play it cool at all.”

Harwood referenced the singer’s famous line during the A Star Is Born press tour about a room full of people not believing in you, adding: “I’ll be like, ‘Lady Gaga, you’re amazing, you’re a superstar… there could be a million people in the room, and you are that person for me, Lady Gaga.'”

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie and House Of Gucci ended up losing to Belfast, while Gaga was nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role, which was won by Joanna Scanlan for After Love.

The Power Of The Dog took the major awards of the night, namely Best Film and Best Director, while Dune walked home with five wins, the most of the evening.