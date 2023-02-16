Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to become the next blockbuster Marvel, and is set to be the longest in the Ant-Man series to date.

The long-awaited start of the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s fifth phase is released in the UK from Friday (February 17), and is expected to be one of the biggest films at the box office this year.

How long is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?

The original Ant-Man, released in 2015, had a run-time just shy of two hours – clocking in at one hour and 58 minutes. The second film to star Paul Rudd as the size-changing superhero, Ant-Man and The Wasp, ran at exactly the same time.

However, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, is due to exceed its predecessors, and will clock in a run of two hours and five minutes – making it the longest Ant-Man film stand-alone film to date.

NME‘s review hailed Quantumania as the perfect vehicle for the arrival of “a major new Marvel villain” in the form of Jonathan Major’s Kang the Conqueror. NME said: “Blessed with the ability to bend the cosmos to his will (“time is not what you think it is”), Majors’ cool yet commanding tyrant dominates every scene he’s in.

“Whether it’s quelling dissent with a single stare or flipping a finger to dispatch his enemies, Kang has an intimidating presence not unlike Darth Vader. In fact, he’s so compelling that after his initial introduction about half-way through Quantumania, the other characters seem less interesting by comparison. Rudd and Lilly might be first-billed on the poster, but this is undeniably the Majors show – did Marvel just find its next great villain?”

And if there was any doubt if viewers should sit through the movie’s credits for some sneak peeks at the future of the MCU, it’s been confirmed that there are two post-credits scenes. The first takes place after the stylised credits, while the other is revealed right at the end of the film’s 125-minute run-time.

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ is released at the cinema on February 17 in the UK.