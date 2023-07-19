How long is ‘Oppenheimer’?

Christopher Nolan delivers his first biographical epic in Oppenheimer.

Based on the book American Prometheus by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, the film follows theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) who was instrumental in the creation of the first nuclear weapons as part of the Manhattan Project.

Alongside Murphy as the title character, Oppenheimer stars Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek and Kenneth Branagh.

What is the running time for Oppenheimer?

Advertisement

The film spans 180 minutes in total. It’s Nolan’s longest film to date, surpassing Interstellar’s running time of two hours and 49 minutes.

The director’s third longest film is The Dark Knight Rises, which clocks in at two hours and 44 minutes. You can check out a breakdown of the length of his past movies below.

Oppenheimer – 180 minutes

Interstellar – 169 minutes

The Dark Knight Rises – 164 minutes

The Dark Knight – 152 minutes

Tenet – 150 minutes

Inception – 148 minutes

Batman Begins – 140 minutes

The Prestige – 130 minutes

Insomnia – 118 minutes

Memento – 113 minutes

Dunkirk – 106 minutes

Following – 70 minutes

Is there a trailer?

A trailer was released back in May – check it out above.

Speaking to Wired magazine, Nolan said Oppenheimer was “kind of a horror movie”, which left some people “absolutely devastated” in early screenings.

“They can’t speak,” the director said. “I mean, there’s an element of fear that’s there in the history and there in the underpinnings. But the love of the characters, the love of the relationships, is as strong as I’ve ever done.”

Advertisement

Oppenheimer is released in cinemas on July 21, 2023.