How long is ‘Shazam! Fury Of The Gods’?

DC superhero movie Shazam! Fury Of The Gods hits cinemas this month.

Directed by David F. Sandberg (Lights Out), the sequel sees Billy Batson (Asher Angel) and his foster siblings transform into superheroes once again to take on a new threat in the Daughters Of Atlas.

Zachary Levi returns as the super-charged alter-ego of Billy, aka Shazam. Other members of the cast include Adam Brody, Rachel Zegler, Ross Butler, Meagan Good, Lucy Liu, Djimon Hounsou and Helen Mirren.

What is the running time for Shazam! Fury Of The Gods?

The DC sequel has a running time of two hours and 10 minutes, which is two minutes shorter than the 2019 original.

How many post-credit scenes are there?

According to early reactions, Shazam! Fury Of The Gods has two post-credit scenes which are “very telling for the future of Shazam”.

Is there a trailer for Shazam! Fury Of The Gods?

A trailer was released in January – you can check it out above.

This is the first DC movie scheduled to be released this year, with The Flash, Blue Beetle and Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom set to follow later in 2023.

Shazam! Fury Of The Gods is released in cinemas on March 17.