How long is ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’?

The Super Mario Bros. Movie gives the Mushroom Kingdom the proper big screen treatment.

Directed by Aaron Horvarth and Michael Jelenic, the animated film boasts an ensemble voice cast including Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong.

The film is a collaboration between Nintendo, Universal Pictures and Illumination, who are best known as the creators of Despicable Me and The Secret Life Of Pets.

What is the running time of The Super Mario Bros. Movie?

The film is a breezy trip at 92 minutes. There are also two post-credit scenes; one after the mid-credits and another at the very end of the credits.

Is there a trailer?

Illumination debuted the first trailer last year – check it out above.

The film’s screenplay is written by Matthew Fogel (The Lego Movie 2, Minions: The Rise Of Gru), with Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto and Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri serving as producers.

In a two-star review, NME wrote: “It’s faithful enough to tempt existing fans to the cinema, but too perfunctory to be pored over. Is the Mario movie super? To paraphrase one of the title character’s catchphrases, it’s-a mediocre.”

A live-action adaptation titled Super Mario Bros. was released in 1993, starring Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo.