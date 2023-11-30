How long will ‘Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé’ be in cinemas?

Beyoncé returns to the big screen with her live concert movie, Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé.

Written, directed and produced by the singer, the film charts the development and execution of the ‘Renaissance World Tour’ in support of her seventh studio album of the same name.

Along with her husband Jay-Z and their three children, Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir Carter, the film features guest appearances from Diana Ross, Megan Thee Stallion and Kendrick Lamar.

The film was released in cinemas across the US and UK from December 1.

How long will Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ film be in cinemas?

In the UK, the film will be screened in cinemas across two weekends starting from Friday December 1. At the time of writing, the final confirmed date for showings is Sunday December 10.

In the US, previews across AMC theatres start from Thursday November 30. The film will similarly be screened across two weekends, with the last date being Sunday December 10.

How long is the film?

Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé runs for two hours and 49 minutes in total. In the UK, the film carries a 15 rating.

A synopsis reads: “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé accentuates the journey of ‘Renaissance World Tour’, from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri. It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft.

“Received with extraordinary acclaim, Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance World Tour’ created a sanctuary for freedom, and shared joy, for more than 2.7 million fans.”