How many children does Robert De Niro have?

Robert De Niro has become a father again at the age of 79.

The actor and producer is best known for his collaborations with director Martin Scorsese, including Mean Streets, Raging Bull, Taxi Driver and Cape Fear. Recently, the pair reunited on 2019’s The Irishman alongside Al Pacino and Joe Pesci.

Outside of his work with Scorsese, De Niro is known for comedy roles in the Meet The Parents franchise, Silver Linings Playbook and for producing acclaimed Netflix series When They See Us.

How many kids does Robert De Niro have?

On May 8, Robert De Niro confirmed he had his seventh child during an interview with ET Canada. After the interviewer stated he had six kids, De Niro corrected her, saying: “Seven, actually. I just had a baby.”

The actor shares two children – Drena, 51, and Raphael, 46 – with his first wife Diahnne Abbott. He has two children with his second wife Grace Hightower, named Elliot, 25, and Helen, 11. He’s also a father to twin sons Aaron and Julian, 27, with ex-girlfriend, Toukie Smith.

On May 12, De Niro confirmed to CBS Mornings that his seventh child, Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro was born on April 6, 2023. It’s the first child with his partner Tiffany Chen.

Robert De Niro and his partner Tiffany Chen welcomed Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro in early April — and now, she’s making her national TV debut on #CBSMornings. https://t.co/OJJxGcEKlU pic.twitter.com/opiFRpWkRs — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) May 11, 2023

Speaking to ET Canada, De Niro said he doesn’t consider himself a “cool Dad”. “I’m OK,” he said. “You know, my kids disagree with me at times, and they’re respectful. My daughter, she’s 11, she gives me grief sometimes and I argue with her. I adore her, but, you know.

“And my youngest now, that’ll be more to come. But, that’s what it is.”

What’s Robert De Niro’s next film?

De Niro will next star in Killers Of The Flower Moon, which is set to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 20. The film, directed by Scorsese, is scheduled to be released in cinemas in the US on October 20.

Alongside De Niro, the film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone, Brendan Fraser and John Lithgow. It marks the eleventh collaboration between Scorsese and De Niro.