How many movies has Wes Anderson made?

Wes Anderson has become one of the most recogniseable auteur filmmakers in Hollywood through his unique visual and narrative style.

The director made his feature film debut with 1996’s Bottle Rocket, which also marked the acting debut of brothers Owen and Luke Wilson. Over his career, he’s been nominated for 15 Oscars and 20 BAFTAs, winning five of the latter for The Grand Budapest Hotel.

His latest film is Asteroid City which, like nearly all his works, features a huge ensemble cast including Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Margot Robbie and Edward Norton.

How many feature films has Wes Anderson directed?

Advertisement

Asteroid City is the director’s eleventh feature film, and the eighth time he’s collaborated with Schwartzman, who first debuted in his 1998 film Rushmore. You can check out a full list of Anderson’s past works below.

Bottle Rocket (1996)

Rushmore (1998)

The Royal Tenenbaums (2001)

The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou (2004)

The Darjeeling Limited (2007)

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

Moonrise Kingdom (2012)

The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

Isle Of Dogs (2018)

The French Dispatch (2021)

Asteroid City (2023)

Is there a trailer for Asteroid City?

A trailer was released back in April earlier this year – you can check it out above.

The comedy-drama had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2023, where it competed for the Palme d’Or prize.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “The Anderson faithful will certainly be rewarded by a lush-looking film and a cast so big, there hasn’t even been time to mention Margot Robbie, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Matt Dillon, Willem Dafoe, and Jeff Goldblum. Suffice it to say, Anderson has swelled the ranks of his rep company even more.

“Best of all, Jason Schwartzman – now on his eighth Anderson movie – gets a juicy role for his favourite director. Seeing the two of them together again feels like perfect harmony.”