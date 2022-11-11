How to get Quentin Tarantino tickets for his UK dates

Quentin Tarantino is bringing his book tour in promotion of Cinema Speculation to the UK next year – find all the details on how to secure tickets below.

The multiple award-winning director analyses some of his favourite films in his new non-fiction book, from Dirty Harry to The Getaway. It’s a collection of essays organised around “key American films from the 1970s”, which inspired him in his youth, and is out now.

Although Tarantino name-checks hundreds of movies in Cinema Speculation, he gives 12 films from the era their own dedicated chapter: Bullitt (1968), Dirty Harry (1971), Deliverance (1972), The Getaway (1972), The Outfit (1973), Sisters (1973), Daisy Miller (1974), Taxi Driver (1976), Rolling Thunder (1977), Paradise Alley (1978), Hardcore (1979) and The Funhouse (1981).

Tarantino heads to London for two book tour shows at The London Palladium in March. Any remaining tickets are available to buy here.

Quentin Tarantino’s Cinema Speculation UK dates:

MARCH 2023

25 – London, The London Palladium

26 – London, The London Palladium

NEWS: Spend a memorable evening with Academy Award-winning filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, as he celebrates the publication of his long-awaited non-fiction debut, Cinema Speculation 📽️ 🎟️ Tickets go on general sale Monday 24 October, 10am. More info here: https://t.co/WcncDTIWQF pic.twitter.com/EiTTiZJY7p — The London Palladium (@LondonPalladium) October 21, 2022

Elsewhere in Tarantino’s new book he criticises changes made to the race of certain characters in Martin Scorsese’s Taxi Driver, which went against Paul Schrader’s original script.

“Any way you slice it, Scorsese, and producers Michael and Julia Phillips, and Columbia Pictures changing the pimp character of Sport from black to white was a societal compromise,” Tarantino writes.

Recently, Tarantino listed seven movies he believes are “perfect”, including The Exorcist and Back To The Future.

The filmmaker has also responded to Kanye West’s claim that he stole the idea for Django Unchained from the rapper. He told Jimmy Kimmel Live! there was “no truth to the idea” that West came up with with the idea for the film.