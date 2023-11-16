Tickets are now on sale for RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ – check below to see how you can get yours.

The upcoming concert film, which will be released in cinemas worldwide on December 1, chronicles the creation of Beyoncé’s record-setting global world tour with behind the scenes footage, while also immersing fans in her live performances.

The official synopsis for the film reads: “RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ accentuates the journey of RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR – a record-setting worldwide concert tour that spanned 56 shows, 39 cities, and 12 countries – from its inception to the opening show in Stockholm, Sweden, to the grand finale in Kansas City, Missouri.

“It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft.”

How to get tickets for Beyonce’s RENAISSANCE concert film

Tickets are now offiically on sale for the concert film, meaning you can book from any of the UK cinema chains that will be showing it come December 1. This includes Showcase Cinemas, Vue, Cineworld, Odeon, Everyman, and Picturehouse.

Is there a trailer for Beyonce’s RENAISSANCE concert film?

An official trailer was released last week, offering a glimpse into the tour’s behind-the-scenes footage as well as its front-row concert video. You can watch it above.

“When I am performing, I am nothing but free,” the singer says in the trailer. “The goal for this tour was to create a place where everyone is free, and no one is judged. Start over, start fresh, create the new — that’s what the Renaissance is about.”

The official description of the film adds: “Received with extraordinary acclaim by International and US media alike, Beyoncé’s outstanding performance during RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR created a sanctuary for freedom, acceptance, and shared joy.

“Its maximalist production welcomed more than 2.7 million fans from around the world, who travelled across oceans to enjoy Club RENAISSANCE. Now, millions of moviegoers will get caught up in the Joy Parade, the monumental dance party that celebrates everyone’s right to be themselves, close to home.”

The film follows the giant success of Taylor Swift’s own ‘Eras‘ concert film, which recently scored the biggest ever opening weekend for a concert film. Beyoncé herself appeared at the ‘Eras’ premiere, with Swift calling the Houston singer “a guiding light”.