How to get tickets to Ryan Reynolds’ show at The O2

Ryan Reynolds has announced UK dates for his new show Maximum Effort at The O2 in London – find all the details on how to secure tickets below.

The actor will appear on March 4 as part of the venue’s Just For Laughs comedy festival, which runs from March 2-5, with his Deadpool 2 co-star Rob Delaney set to moderate the conversation.

According to The O2 website, the show will “transport us into his creative multiverse as he talks about everything from his accomplished acting career to being a producer and screenwriter to a successful entrepreneur,” adding that it will be “filled with laughter, anecdotes, and insight into the Hollywood superstar.”

Tickets are on sale now, and available to buy here.

Don't miss Ryan Reynolds transport you into his creative multiverse at "Maximum Effort", a conversation with Rob Delaney live at The O2 arena on Saturday 4th March 2023. Tickets on sale now https://t.co/SjCMeneMIi pic.twitter.com/i1iHwvBokj — AEG Presents UK (@AEG_Presents) November 25, 2022

Back in November, Reynolds revealed that he wrote a Christmas Deadpool movie alongside the film’s writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

Speaking to The Big Issue about his musical Christmas comedy Spirited, Reynolds said “I would love to see a song and dance number in a Deadpool movie,” before revealing that “four years ago, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and I wrote a Christmas movie starring Deadpool.”

He went on to say the film “got lost in the shuffle of Disney acquiring Fox and it never got made. Maybe one day we’ll get to make that movie. It’s not a musical, but it’s a full Deadpool Christmas movie.”

Reynolds also said he spoke to Deadpool 3 co-star Hugh Jackman about starring in a musical.

“Hugh and I were having coffee one day and he reminded me of something that is so vital with almost anything that you’re doing in the arts. He said, ‘Just remember to enjoy it, because if you’re enjoying it, we’ll enjoy it.’”