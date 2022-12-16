How to listen to the ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ soundtrack

The full soundtrack for Avatar: The Way Of Water has been released – check it out below.

Directed by James Cameron, the sequel to 2009’s Avatar follows Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and his family with partner Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) a decade after events in the original.

A synopsis reads: “Avatar: The Way Of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family, the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.”

The biopic features a new track by The Weeknd titled ‘Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)’, produced by Swedish House Mafia and composer Simon Franglen. You can check out the track below.

Franglen has composed an original score for the sequel. He previously worked with composer James Horner on the original Avatar soundtrack, who died aged 61 in 2015.

Speaking to Variety about the score on the sequel, Franglen said: “One of the unexpected delights was being able to design unique Pandoran musical instruments for the film, then having the prop department bring them into reality.”

He added: “I’ve been tasked with bringing new textures, voices and elements to the score. The sea is integral to many of the themes and motifs in my score; the scintillation of light, the ebb and flow of waves, and the connection of the Na’Vi with the water were all inspirations.”

You can stream the soundtrack below.

Avatar: The Way Of Water is the first of many sequels in development, with Avatar 3 scheduled to be released in December 2024. A fourth and fifth installment is also planned, dependent on the success of the sequels at the box office.

In a four-star review of Avatar: The Way Of Water, NME wrote: “Bigger, bolder and definitely better than the original, Avatar: The Way Of Water pushes the technical boundaries of cinema without feeling like a science experiment.

“It really does need to be seen on the biggest screen possible through a pair of awkward 3D glasses. Unlike its predecessor though, you won’t forget this experience in a hurry.”