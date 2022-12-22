How to see all Christmas movies on Netflix?

An easy way to see all the Christmas movies available to watch on Netflix has been shared, just in time for festive binge-watching to begin.

The streaming service famously has a library of codes that direct users straight to different genres and categories within the platform’s archive of movies and TV shows.

To see all the Christmas titles available on Netflix this holiday season – which can surpass 6000 entries, depending on where users are accessing the service from – viewers can enter one code into the search bar to find the content they’re looking for.

There is one code for the overarching bracket of Christmas titles – or “Season’s Streamings/Here For The Holidays”, as Netflix have dubbed it. Type 81346420 into the search bar and the platform will take you to those listings.

However, for more specific categories, type in any of the below and peruse many more different genres and themed collections.

Netflix’s Christmas codes are as follows:

British Christmas Children & Family Films – 1527064

Canadian Christmas Children & Family Films – 1721544

Catch Up Over The Festive Season – 2308463

Christmas Children & Family Films From The 1990s – 1476024

Christmas Children & Family Films – 1474017

Christmas Comedies – 1474015

Christmas For Kids – 1726277

Christmas TV Cartoons – 1395703

Christmas TV Comedies – 1395700

European Christmas Children & Family Films – 1527063

Feel-good Christmas Children & Family Films – 1475066

Feel-good Christmas Films – 1418977

Festive Family Fun – 81351538

Festive Favourites – 107985

Festive Fun – 393181

Festive Romance – 394388

More Naughty Than Nice – 81354837

Romantic Christmas Films – 1394527

Spiritual Movies – 26835

Sweets & Treats – 81519147

Twisted Christmas – 2300975

