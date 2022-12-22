How to see all Christmas movies on Netflix?

An easy way to see all the Christmas movies available to watch on Netflix has been shared, just in time for festive binge-watching to begin.
The streaming service famously has a library of codes that direct users straight to different genres and categories within the platform’s archive of movies and TV shows.
To see all the Christmas titles available on Netflix this holiday season – which can surpass 6000 entries, depending on where users are accessing the service from – viewers can enter one code into the search bar to find the content they’re looking for.
There is one code for the overarching bracket of Christmas titles – or “Season’s Streamings/Here For The Holidays”, as Netflix have dubbed it. Type 81346420 into the search bar and the platform will take you to those listings.
However, for more specific categories, type in any of the below and peruse many more different genres and themed collections.
Netflix’s Christmas codes are as follows:
British Christmas Children & Family Films – 1527064
Canadian Christmas Children & Family Films – 1721544
Catch Up Over The Festive Season – 2308463
Christmas Children & Family Films From The 1990s – 1476024
Christmas Children & Family Films – 1474017
Christmas Comedies – 1474015
Christmas For Kids – 1726277
Christmas TV Cartoons – 1395703
Christmas TV Comedies – 1395700
European Christmas Children & Family Films – 1527063
Feel-good Christmas Children & Family Films – 1475066
Feel-good Christmas Films – 1418977
Festive Family Fun – 81351538
Festive Favourites – 107985
Festive Fun – 393181
Festive Romance – 394388
More Naughty Than Nice – 81354837
Romantic Christmas Films – 1394527
Spiritual Movies – 26835
Sweets & Treats – 81519147
Twisted Christmas – 2300975
In November, Netflix launched a new Basic plan that would keep its subscription price low by introducing adverts to the platform. Users were given the option to upgrade or stay at the same price.
However, after the new tier launched on the service, it was reported that some of Netflix’s biggest titles – including Breaking Bad and Peaky Blinders – would be missing from the plan. Other programmes not included in the Basic offering include Arrested Development, The Good Place, Good Girls, New Girl, House Of Cards, and more.