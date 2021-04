How to watch all of this year’s Oscars films in the UK

This year’s Oscars saw a diverse range of talent recognised for their work both in front and behind the camera, with history being made in the process.

Chloé Zhao became the second woman ever, and the first woman of colour, to win Best Director for Nomadland, while Soul took home the award for Best Animated Feature, becoming the only film ever to win that award without playing in US cinemas.

These wins, alongside Yuh-Jung Youn’s win for Best Supporting Actress, Emerald Fennell’s win for Best Screenplay, and Daniel Kaluuya’s win for Best Supporting Actor, made the 2021 Oscar-winners list one of its most diverse ever.

Obviously this past year has been a tough one for the film industry, with the closure of cinemas all around the world due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Many continue to stay closed so a large number of this year’s Oscar nominations were released via different avenues, mostly via streaming platforms.

Here, we have compiled a list of the biggest films from the 2021 Oscars and where you can watch them in the UK.

BEST PICTURE

NOMADLAND

WHERE TO WATCH: Disney+ (Available from April 30)

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH

WHERE TO WATCH: Amazon Prime Video

MANK

WHERE TO WATCH: Netflix

SOUND OF METAL

WHERE TO WATCH: Amazon Prime Video

MINARI

WHERE TO WATCH: VOD

THE FATHER

WHERE TO WATCH: Awaiting release

PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN

WHERE TO WATCH: Sky Go/NOW Cinema

THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7

WHERE TO WATCH: Netflix

BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

FRANCES MCDORMAND – NOMADLAND

WHERE TO WATCH: Disney+ (Available from April 30)

VIOLA DAVIS – MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM

WHERE TO WATCH: Netflix

ANDRA DAY – THE UNITED STATES VS BILLIE HOLIDAY

WHERE TO WATCH: Sky Go/NOW Cinema

VANESSA KIRBY – PIECES OF A WOMAN

WHERE TO WATCH: Netflix

CAREY MULLIGAN – PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN

WHERE TO WATCH: Sky Go/NOW Cinema

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

ANTHONY HOPKINS – THE FATHER

WHERE TO WATCH: Awaiting release

RIZ AHMED – SOUND OF METAL

WHERE TO WATCH: Amazon Prime Video

CHADWICK BOSEMAN – MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM

WHERE TO WATCH: Netflix

GARY OLDMAN – MANK

WHERE TO WATCH: Netflix

STEVEN YEUN – MINARI

WHERE TO WATCH: VOD

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

YUH-JUNG YOUN – MINARI

WHERE TO WATCH: VOD

MARIA BAKALOVA – BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM

WHERE TO WATCH: Amazon Prime Video

GLENN CLOSE – HILLBILLY ELEGY

WHERE TO WATCH: Netflix

OLIVIA COLMAN – THE FATHER

WHERE TO WATCH: Awaiting release

AMANDA SEYFRIED – MANK

WHERE TO WATCH: Netflix

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

DANIEL KALUUYA – JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH

WHERE TO WATCH: Amazon Prime Video

SACHA BARON COHEN – THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7

WHERE TO WATCH: Netflix

LESLIE ODOM JR. – ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI

WHERE TO WATCH: Amazon Prime Video

PAUL RACI – SOUND OF METAL

WHERE TO WATCH: Amazon Prime Video

LAKEITH STANFIELD – JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH

WHERE TO WATCH: Amazon Prime Video

BEST DIRECTOR

CHLOE ZHAO – NOMADLAND

WHERE TO WATCH: Disney+ (Available from April 30)

THOMAS VINTERBERG – ANOTHER ROUND

WHERE TO WATCH: Awaiting release

DAVID FINCHER – MANK

WHERE TO WATCH: Netflix

LEE ISAAC CHUNG – MINARI

WHERE TO WATCH: VOD

EMERALD FENNELL – PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN

WHERE TO WATCH: Sky Go/NOW Cinema

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

EMERALD FENNELL – PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN

WHERE TO WATCH: Sky Go/NOW Cinema

WILL BERSON, SHAKA KING, WILL BERSON, KENNY LUCAS AND KEITH LUCAS – JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH

WHERE TO WATCH: AMAZON Prime Video

LEE ISAAC CHUNG – MINARI

WHERE TO WATCH: VOD

DARIUS MARDER, ABRAHAM MARDER, DEREK CIANOFRANCE – SOUND OF METAL

WHERE TO WATCH: AMAZON Prime Video

AARON SORKIN – THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7

WHERE TO WATCH: Netflix

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

CHRISTOPHER HAMPTON, FLORIAN ZELLER – THE FATHER

WHERE TO WATCH: Awaiting release

SACHA BARON COHEN, ANTHONY HINES, DAN SWIMER, PETER BAYNHAM, ERICA RIVINOJA, DAN MAZER, JENA FRIEDMAN AND LEE KERN – BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM

WHERE TO WATCH: Amazon Prime Video

RORY HAINES, SOHRAB NOSHIRVANI, MB TRAVEN – THE MAURITANIAN

WHERE TO WATCH: Amazon Prime Video

CHLOE ZHAO – NOMADLAND

WHERE TO WATCH: Disney+ (Available from April 30)

RAMIN BAHRANI – THE WHITE TIGER

WHERE TO WATCH: NETFLIX

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

SOUL

WHERE TO WATCH: Disney+

ONWARD

WHERE TO WATCH: Disney+

OVER THE MOON

WHERE TO WATCH: Netflix

A SHAUN THE SHEEP MOVIE: FARMAGEDDON

WHERE TO WATCH: Amazon Prime Video

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

ERIK MESSERSCHMIDT – MANK

WHERE TO WATCH: Netflix

SEAN BOBBITT – JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH

WHERE TO WATCH: Amazon Prime Video

DARIUSZ WOLSKI – NEWS OF THE WORLD

WHERE TO WATCH: Netflix

JOSHUA JAMES RICHARDS – NOMADLAND

WHERE TO WATCH: Disney+ (Available April 30)

PHEDON PAPAMICHAEL – THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7

WHERE TO WATCH: Netflix