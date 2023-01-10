How to watch the Golden Globes 2023 on TV in the UK

The Golden Globes 2023 marks the ceremony’s return to a televised in-person event.

Last year, the ceremony was turned into a private unaired occasion following controversy against organisers, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), regarding the lack of diversity among its members.

The 80th annual ceremony, taking place at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles on Tuesday (January 10), will see the return of the red carpet and its typically star-studded line-up.

Advertisement

The event will be hosted by comedian and actor Jerrod Carmichael, who is best known for starring in NBC sitcom The Carmichael Show. His latest stand-up special, Rothaniel, also won an Emmy last year for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special.

What time does the Golden Globes 2023 start and is it streaming in the UK?

Did someone say #GoldenGlobes red carpet sneak peek? 👀 pic.twitter.com/2oVaV5eqOO — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 10, 2023

The event starts at 5pm PT/8pm ET in the US on Tuesday January 10 across NBC and Peacock.

For UK viewers, the time difference means the ceremony starts on Wednesday January 11 at 1am GMT. It will be available through Peacock for Sky and NOW subscribers.

If that isn’t enough, a digital pre-show featuring interviews from the red carpet will stream through the Golden Globes website from 3.30pm PT/6.30pm ET.

What films and shows have been nominated?

The Banshees Of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All At Once lead the film nominations with eight and six respectively. The Fabelmans, Babylon and Elvis have also scored multiple nominations.

Advertisement

On the TV side, Abbott Elementary leads with five nominations, while The White Lotus, Pam & Tommy and Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story have also been recognised.

You can check out the full list of nominations here.