Here’s where you can watch every Golden Globe-winning film

The Golden Globes 2023 took place last night (January 10), crowning a new raft of winners from the last 12 months of film and TV.

The Banshee Of Inisherin was the big film winner of the night, taking home three awards, including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

Everything Everywhere All At Once also picked up multiple awards, with stars Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan collecting trophies for their roles as Evelyn and Raymond Wang in the film, respectively. As Yeoh went up on stage to receive her award, she reflected on her career in Hollywood, describing it as “a dream come true until I got here”.

Elsewhere, Cate Blanchett won Best Actress – Drama for Tár, while Austin Butler received Best Actor – Drama for Elvis. The latter also responded to comments about his voice backstage, following fans claiming he was still using his Elvis voice despite filming long being over.

“I often liken it to when somebody lives in another country for a long time and I had three years where that was my only focus in life, so I’m sure there’s just pieces of my DNA that will always be linked in that way,” he told reporters after being given his award.

Most of the films honoured at last night’s Golden Globes are available to stream on various platforms already, with two arriving in UK cinemas in the coming weeks. See how to watch every Golden Globe-winning film in the UK below:

The Fabelmans – in UK cinemas from January 27

Tár – in UK cinemas from January 13

Elvis – available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+ and others

The Banshees Of Inisherin – available to stream on Disney+

Everything Everywhere All At Once – available to stream on Amazon Prime Video

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – available to stream on Netflix

Argentina, 1985 – available to stream on Amazon Prime Video

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – in cinemas now, available to stream on Disney+ from February 1

Babylon – in UK cinemas from January 20

RRR – available to stream on Netflix

*All details are correct for UK viewers

You can see the full list of winners from the 2023 Golden Globes here. Elsewhere at the event, Eddie Murphy jokingly shared his “advice” for “new dreamers”, while Angela Bassett scored the first major award for a Marvel movie.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy sent a hopeful video message to the ceremony, while Jennifer Coolidge received a standing ovation following an emotional speech.