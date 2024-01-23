How to watch the Oscar-nominated films in the UK

The nominations for the 2024 Oscars have been announced, so here’s how you can catch-up on all the nominees for Best Picture.

The 96th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 10 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. The event will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who previously hosted the event in 2017, 2018 and 2023.

Oppenheimer is currently the frontrunner for awards success with 13 nominations, followed by Poor Things with 11 nods and Killers Of The Flower Moon with 10.

The award for Best Picture is the most coveted prize, with last year’s going to Everything Everywhere All At Once. If you want to throw your opinion into the mix, here’s how you can watch all the contenders for this year’s award.

Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan’s biographical epic depicts the life and career of theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who is widely credited as the father of the atomic bomb.

Along with Best Picture, the film is nominated for Best Director, Best Actor for Cillian Murphy, Best Supporting Actress for Emily Blunt, Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr., Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score and Best Cinematography.

Where to watch: Oppenheimer is available to buy on DVD and Blu-ray. You can also buy or rent the film through Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Google Play and others.

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Directed and produced by Martin Scorsese, Killers Of The Flower Moon follows a series of murders in the Osage Nation in 1920s Oklahoma.

The film is also nominated for Best Director, Best Actress for Lily Gladstone, Best Supporting Actor for Robert De Niro, Best Original Score and Best Cinematography.

Where to watch: Killers Of The Flower Moon is available to stream on Apple TV+. It can also be purchased digitally through Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video and others.

Poor Things

Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo and Willem Dafoe star in this dark comedy about a young woman who embarks on a journey of self-discovery after being resurrected by a scientist.

The film is also nominated for Best Director, Best Actress for Emma Stone, Best Supporting Actor for Mark Ruffalo, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Score.

Where to watch: At the time of writing (January 23), Poor Things is only available to watch in cinemas. It’s expected to available on Hulu in the US at a later date.

Barbie

Greta Gerwig’s fantasy comedy stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, who venture beyond Barbieland into the real world following an existential crisis.

The film is also nominated for Best Supporting Actor for Ryan Gosling, Best Supporting Actress for America Ferrera, Best Adapted Screenplay and twice for Best Original Song, between ‘I’m Just Ken’ and ‘What Was I Made For?’ by Billie Eilish.

Where to watch: Barbie is available to buy on DVD and Blu-ray. You can also buy or rent the film through Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play and others.

Past Lives

Directed by Celine Song in her feature debut, Past Lives follows the relationship between two childhood friends over the course of 24 years.

The film is also nominated for Best Original Screenplay.

Where to watch: Past Lives is available to buy on DVD and Blu-ray. You can also buy or rent the film through Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play and others.

Anatomy Of A Fall

Sandra Hüller plays a writer who is forced to prove her innocence in her husband’s death in this legal drama thriller.

The film is also nominated for Best Director for Justine Triet, Best Actress for Sandra Hüller, Best Original Screenplay and Best Film Editing.

Where to watch: Anatomy Of A Fall is available to buy or rent digitally through Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Sky Store and others.

The Holdovers

Directed by Alexander Payne, The Holdovers follows a strict teacher at a New England boarding school who is forced to chaperone a handful of students with nowhere to go during the Christmas break.

The film is also nominated for Best Actor for Paul Giamatti, Best Supporting Actress for Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Best Original Screenplay.

Where to watch: The Holdovers is available to buy or rent on digital platforms in the US. At the time of writing, the film is only available in cinemas in the UK.

American Fiction

Jeffrey Wright leads this comedy-drama about a frustrated novelist-professor who finds accidental success from writing an outlandishly stereotypical “Black” book as satire.

The film is also nominated for Best Actor for Jeffrey Wright, Best Supporting Actor for Sterling K. Brown, Best Original Score and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Where to watch: At the time of writing, American Fiction is only available in cinemas in the US. The film is scheduled to be released in UK cinemas from February 2, 2024.

Maestro

Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan lead this romantic biopic which depicts the relationship between composer Leonard Bernstein and his wife Felicia Montealegre.

The film is also nominated for Best Actor for Bradley Cooper, Best Actress for Carey Mulligan, Best Original Screenplay, Best Sound and Best Cinematography.

Where to watch: Maestro is available to stream on Netflix.

The Zone Of Interest

Directed by Jonathan Glazer, The Zone Of Interest follows Nazi officer Rudolf Höss who strives to build a dream life with his wife in a new home next to Auschwitz.

The film is also nominated for Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best International Feature Film and Best Sound.

Where to watch: At the time of writing, The Zone Of Interest is only available in cinemas in the US. The film is released in UK cinemas from February 2, 2024.