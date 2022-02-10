How to watch the Oscars 2022 Best Picture nominees

The nominations for the 2022 Oscars have been announced, so here’s how you can catch-up on all the nominees for Best Picture.

The 94th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. The event will have a host for the first time since 2018, although exactly who is yet to be confirmed.

Jane Campion’s The Power Of The Dog is currently the frontrunner for awards success with 12 nominations, followed by Dune with 10, and Belfast and West Side Story with seven each.

Among all the categories, the award for Best Picture is the most coveted prize – with last year’s going to Nomadland. If you want to throw your opinion into the mix, here’s how you can watch all the contenders for this year’s award.

Belfast

Directed and written by Kenneth Branagh, Belfast is a coming of age comedy-drama about a young boy’s childhood in Northern Ireland at the beginning of The Troubles in 1969.

The film is also nominated for Best Director, Original Screenplay, Best Supporting Actress for Judi Dench, Original Song, Sound and Actor In A Supporting Role for Ciarán Hinds.

Where to watch: Belfast is out now in cinemas in the UK. If you’re in the US, you can rent it on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+.

CODA

CODA stars Emilia Jones as Ruby, the only hearing member of a deaf family who is split between her own ambitions and her parents when the family fishing business comes under threat.

The film is also nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor for Troy Kotsur.

Where to watch: CODA is available to stream on Apple TV+.

Don’t Look Up

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up from director Adam McKay (The Big Short) follows two astronomers who try and warn the planet about a comet that’s set to collide with Earth in six months.

The film is also nominated for Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing and Best Score.

Where to watch: Don’t Look Up is available to stream on Netflix.

Drive My Car

Based on Haruki Murakami’s short story, Drive My Car is a Japanese drama film about stage actor and director Yusuke Kafuku, who reflects on the relationship with his playwright wife who suddenly dies.

The film is also nominated for Best Director for Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Best International Feature Film and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Where to watch: Drive My Car is available to rent on BFI Player and Curzon Home Cinema in the UK.

Dune

Directed by Denis Villeneuve and based on Frank Herbert’s sci-fi classic, Dune follows Paul Atreidis (Timothee Chalamet) who travels to the planet of Arrakis with his family, only to find themselves caught up in war over the most coveted resource, spice.

The film is also nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Original Score, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Sound and Best Visual Effects.

Where to watch: Dune is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play and YouTube. It’s also available to buy on DVD and Blu-ray.

King Richard

Starring Will Smith as Richard Williams, the father and coach of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams, King Richard is an biographical drama which follows his tireless work to turn his daughters into professional tennis stars.

The film is also nominated for Best Actor for Will Smith, Best Supporting Actress for Aunjanue Ellis, Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing and Best Original Song.

Where to watch: King Richard is available to rent or buy on Apple TV, Google Play, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube.

Licorice Pizza

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza is a coming of age story which follows Alana Kane (Alana Haim) and Gary Valentine (Cooper Hoffman) on the backdrop of the San Fernando Valley in 1973.

The film is also nominated for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.

Where to watch: Licorice Pizza is only available in cinemas.

Nightmare Alley

Guillermo Del Toro’s latest film is a neo-noir psychological thriller which follows an ambitious carnival conman (Bradley Cooper) who has a particular talent for manipulating people.

The film is also nominated for Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design and Best Production Design.

Where to watch: Nightmare Alley is only available in cinemas in the UK. In the US, you can stream it on Hulu and HBO Max.

The Power Of The Dog

Directed by Jane Campion, Benedict Cumberbatch stars as charismatic rancher Phil Burbank, who torments his younger brother George (Jesse Plemons) when he brings home his new wife Rose Gordon (Kirsten Dunst).

The film is also nominated for Best Director, Best Actor for Cumberbatch, Best Supporting Actor for Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee, Best Supporting Actress for Dunst, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Original Score, Best Production Design and Best Sound.

Where to watch: The Power Of The Dog is available to stream on Netflix.

West Side Story

Directed by Steven Spielberg, this second film adaptation of the 1957 stage musical stars Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler amid fierce gang rivalries on Manhattan’s West Side.

The film is also nominated for Best Director, Best Supporting Actress for Ariana DeBose, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design and Best Sound.

Where to watch: West Side Story is available in UK cinemas. It will be available on Disney+ from Wednesday, March 2.