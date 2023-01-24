How to watch ‘Skinamarink’ online in the UK

Experimental horror film Skinamarink, which has been described as the “scariest” film ever made, is due for release next month – here’s how you can watch it in the UK.

READ MORE: 15 huge horror movies that will scare your pants off in 2023



The film is an outlier in terms of the money that is usually thrown around Hollywood, and is an independent release from Canadian director, writer and producer Kyle Edward Ball. The film is believed to have cost just $15,000 (£12,000) to make.

Skinamarink follows two young children, played by Lucas Paul and Kaylee Dali Rose Tetreault, who wake up in the middle of the night to discover their father is no longer home, and doors and windows in the house are disappearing. The children come to realise that a sinister presence is watching over them.

Advertisement

The film has already drawn comparisons to David Lynch’s revered film Eraserhead, and reviews are now calling Skinamarink “the scariest film of all time”.

For fans brave enough to check it out, the movie is set to premiere on Shudder next week – on Thursday, February 2.

Inverse also described it as “easily the most sinister and downright malevolent story put to film in a long time”. Meanwhile, Variety said there’s “an ominous entity at work” in the film, concluding: “What happens in Skinamarink sneaks up on you so quietly that you aren’t just scared; you believe.”

That said, those wanting a straightforward horror experience may not want to watch this film, due to it’s found-footage filming style. Bloody Disgusting previously hinted at this, commenting that while it will “instil unnerving terror” into some viewers, “others will find it too impenetrable to engage”.