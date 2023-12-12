How to watch Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ movie on streaming

After a record-breaking run in cinemas worldwide, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will be available to watch at home from December.

Directed by Sam Wrench, the concert film documents Swift’s latest tour which runs through her biggest hits and rarities across all ten of her studio albums.

After it was released in cinemas in October, the film has become the highest-grossing concert movie ever, earning $249million at the worldwide box office. It also landed a nomination at the 2024 Golden Globes for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.

When is Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour available on streaming services?

In the US, Canada, UK and Ireland, the film will be available to rent digitally from December 13 (to coincide with Swift’s birthday).

Other confirmed territories include Australia and New Zealand from December 14, and Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Mexico and Brazil from December 21.

As listed on Swift’s website, the film will be available from Apple TV+, Vudu, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Xfinity, YouTube and Sky.

What extra songs are in the extended version of The Eras Tour film?

The extended version on streaming services will include songs which were cut from the cinematic release, including ‘Wildest Dreams’, ‘The Archer’ and ‘Long Live’.

In a four-star review of the film, NME wrote: “It’s a staggering feat. In the space of one seamless performance, Swift is at turns a playfully eccentric artist, a country star and a genuine pop icon. Yet for all the spectacle, it might be those acoustic songs that linger longest in the memory.”

Swift is set to bring the tour to the UK next year, with a string of dates in Liverpool, Edinburgh, Cardiff and London before taking the show across Europe.