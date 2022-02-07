How to watch the 2022 Oscar nominations

The 2022 Academy Award nominations are almost upon us, with film fans counting down as the biggest night in the film awards calendar arrives next month.

Following last year’s later-than-usual Oscars, this year’s ceremony is due to take place fairly late usual too, and will cap off an awards season that kicked off with a muted Golden Globes.

Last year’s Academy Awards saw Nomadland reign triumphant, with three wins including Best Picture, so the question remains over which films will follow in its footsteps.

When are the 2022 Oscar nominations revealed?

This year’s Oscar nominations will be announced on Tuesday, February 8 at 13:18pm GMT/8:18am ET/5:18am PT, with nominees due to be confirmed in two lots. Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan will announce the categories.

Where can I watch the 2022 Oscar nominations?

The nominations will be broadcast through a live stream, which is available on YouTube (below) the Oscars website, broadcaster ABC, Twitter and Facebook.

When are the 2022 Oscars taking place?

The 94th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

Where can I watch the Oscars?

The ceremony is broadcast on ABC in the US. For UK viewers, the show typically airs live on Sky Cinema and NOW.

Who is hosting this year?

The 2022 ceremony will have a host, ABC confirmed last month, though who they are is yet to be confirmed.

The last time the show had a host was 2017, when Jimmy Kimmel oversaw the ceremony. The following year was due to be hosted by Kevin Hart, though he dropped out after a number of past homophobic tweets resurfaced. Since then, the Oscars have gone hostless each year, with rotations of presenters instead.

Which films are likely to be nominated?

2022’s awards season has largely been dominated by films such as Belfast, The Power Of The Dog, Dune, Licorice Pizza, West Side Story, King Richard and Don’t Look Up, so expect to see multiple nominations for those.