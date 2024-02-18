The 77th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) are taking place tonight (February 18), but how can film fans watch the ceremony from home?

The ceremony is set to be hosted by David Tennant for the first time, and is taking place at London’s Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Centre.

“I am delighted to have been asked to host the EE BAFTA Film Awards and help celebrate the very best of this year’s films and the many brilliant people who bring them to life,” Tennant has said.

The nominations were announced in January, with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer picking up the most nods with 13, while Barbie and Saltburn are up for five each.

Oppenheimer faces competition in the Best Film category from Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things.

It was also recently confirmed that Sophie Ellis-Bextor will be performing at the ceremony, following on from the runaway success of her song ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’, after its memorable inclusion in Saltburn.

Jonathan Ross, who is set to host ITV’s Oscars coverage in March, has spoken about why he stopped voting for the BAFTAs, saying that he feels films are “being rewarded for the wrong reason”.

How to watch the BAFTAs 2024 at home

For viewers in the UK, the BAFTAs will be broadcast on BBC One, with the broadcast scheduled to run from 7pm until 9pm on February 18. The ceremony will also be available to stream via BBC iPlayer.

The BBC broadcast will not be live, but shown on a slight delay, with an edited version going out on television.

There will also be a live Red Carpet show ahead of the ceremony, hosted by Clara Amfo and Alex Zane on BAFTA’s official social media channels.

For international viewers in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Scandinavia, the ceremony will be available to stream via BritBox International.