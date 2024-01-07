How to watch the Golden Globes 2024 on TV in the UK

The 2024 Golden Globes awards ceremony takes place tonight (January 7) in Beverly Hills, California.

READ MORE: The 20 best films of 2023

The ceremony marks the traditional start to the awards season in cinema, and this year’s edition marks the first time the awards show has taken place since its former governing body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, disbanded in 2023.

TV production company Dick Clark Productions, along with Eldridge Industries, acquired the rights and properties to the Golden Globes in June.

Advertisement

The event is being hosted by the comedian Jo Koy at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

The nominees for all categories were announced in December, with Barbie just edging out its summer box office rival Oppenheimer for the film with the most nominations, with a total of nine, ahead of Oppenheimer’s eight.

It's almost go time 😎 Final tests, checks and rehearsals before the big day tomorrow! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/fvy8oGsWNs — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2024

What time does the Golden Globes 2023 start and is it streaming in the UK?

For US audiences, the ceremony starts at 8pm ET / 5pm PT, and it will air live on the CBS network, and will be available to stream on the CBS app and on Paramount+ for subscribers with the Showtime add-on. For those without the Showtime add-on, the show will be available on Paramount+ from Monday (January 8).

The show will also be available to stream on Paramount+ internationally, however it has been confirmed (via Radio Times) that it will not be available live to UK subscribers. It will be available, however, for UK Paramount+ subscribers on demand from Monday (January 8).

What films and shows have been nominated?

Advertisement

Barbie and Oppenheimer are both in contention for Best Motion Picture, albeit in separate categories.

Barbie is in the Musical or Comedy section, where it faces competition from Alexander Payne’s The Holdovers, Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things and Todd Haynes’ May December, as well as American Fiction and Air.

Oppenheimer, meanwhile, is in the Drama section, where it is up against Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Interest and Celine Song’s Past Lives, as well as Anatomy of a Fall and Maestro.

Both ‘Barbenheimer’ films are also up for the new category of Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. Other nominees include Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, John Wick: Chapter 4, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, The Super Mario Bros Movie and Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

Barbie also received three nominations in the Best Original Song category, for Dua Lipa’s ‘Dance the Night’, Billie Eilish and Finneas’ ‘What Was I Made For?’ and ‘I’m Just Ken’, performed by Ryan Gosling.

On the TV side of things, the final season of Succession dominates with nine nominations, followed by The Bear and Only Murders in the Building with five each.