How to watch the Oscars 2022 in the UK

The 94th Academy Awards ceremony takes place this weekend – here’s all the information on when and where it’s happening and how to watch.

When is it happening?

The 2022 Oscars takes place this Sunday (March 27). The event usually takes place towards the end of February, but this year’s edition was moved forward by about a month to provide extra buffer against potential resurgences of COVID.

Where is it happening?

The ceremony is held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, and will have a host this year for the first time since 2017.

How can I watch it in the UK?

The Oscars will be broadcasted live from 1am GMT on Monday morning (March 28). Sky subscribers can watch the ceremony on Sky Showcase and Sky Cinema Oscars. It’s also available to watch live on streaming service NOW with a Sky Cinema Pass.

Can I watch all the red carpet moments?

Yes! The Sky Max channel will also air the Oscars Live Party from 11pm GMT on Sunday (March 27), while E! will provides its Live From The Red Carpet feature at 10pm GMT.

There will also be a programme dedicated to all the red carpet action called Oscars All Access: Red Carpet Live which will stream live from Dolby Theatre via Twitter from 11.30pm GMT on Sunday.

Who is hosting this year’s ceremony?

Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes are taking the stage to co-host.

Can I find out what’s been nominated?

Yes! You can watch the video here and there is a full list of all the 2022 nominations below.

What else is happening?

There’s some big musical performances on the night including by Beyoncé and Billie Eilish and Finneas, who are all up for their first Academy Awards. Beyoncé’s ‘Be Alive‘ from King Richard and the Eilishes’ Bond theme ‘No Time To Die‘ are both up for Best Original Song.

Sebastián Yatra will also perform the Encanto song ‘Dos Oruguitas’, while Reba McEntire will perform the Diane Warren–penned song from Four Good Days, ‘Somehow You Do.’

Other performers include D-Nice, The Samples, and an “all-star” band of Blink-182’s Travis Barker, Sheila E., Robert Glasper, and music director Adam Blackstone.

You can see the full list of Oscar nominations here:

Best Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Directing

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick… Tick… BOOM!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Actor in a Supporting Role

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Actress in a Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Judi Dench, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Adapted Screenplay

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Original Screenplay

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

Costume Design

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Original Score

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Original Song

Be Alive – King Richard

Dos Oruguitas – Encanto

Down to Joy – Belfast

No Time to Die – No Time to Die

Somehow You Do – Four Good Days

Animated Short Film

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Live Action Short Film

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

Please Hold

On My Mind

Sound

Belfast

Dune

No Time To Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Film Editing

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick… Boom!

Animated Feature Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs The Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Cinematography

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Documentary Feature

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Riding With Fire

Documentary Short Subject

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

International Feature Film

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

Makeup and Hairstyling

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

No Time To Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Production Design

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story