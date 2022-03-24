How to watch the Oscars 2022 in the UK

The 94th Academy Awards ceremony takes place this weekend – here’s all the information on when and where it’s happening and how to watch.
When is it happening?
The 2022 Oscars takes place this Sunday (March 27). The event usually takes place towards the end of February, but this year’s edition was moved forward by about a month to provide extra buffer against potential resurgences of COVID.
Where is it happening?
The ceremony is held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, and will have a host this year for the first time since 2017.
How can I watch it in the UK?
The Oscars will be broadcasted live from 1am GMT on Monday morning (March 28). Sky subscribers can watch the ceremony on Sky Showcase and Sky Cinema Oscars. It’s also available to watch live on streaming service NOW with a Sky Cinema Pass.
Can I watch all the red carpet moments?
Yes! The Sky Max channel will also air the Oscars Live Party from 11pm GMT on Sunday (March 27), while E! will provides its Live From The Red Carpet feature at 10pm GMT.
There will also be a programme dedicated to all the red carpet action called Oscars All Access: Red Carpet Live which will stream live from Dolby Theatre via Twitter from 11.30pm GMT on Sunday.
Who is hosting this year’s ceremony?
Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes are taking the stage to co-host.
Can I find out what’s been nominated?
Yes! You can watch the video here and there is a full list of all the 2022 nominations below.
What else is happening?
There’s some big musical performances on the night including by Beyoncé and Billie Eilish and Finneas, who are all up for their first Academy Awards. Beyoncé’s ‘Be Alive‘ from King Richard and the Eilishes’ Bond theme ‘No Time To Die‘ are both up for Best Original Song.
Sebastián Yatra will also perform the Encanto song ‘Dos Oruguitas’, while Reba McEntire will perform the Diane Warren–penned song from Four Good Days, ‘Somehow You Do.’
Other performers include D-Nice, The Samples, and an “all-star” band of Blink-182’s Travis Barker, Sheila E., Robert Glasper, and music director Adam Blackstone.
You can see the full list of Oscar nominations here:
Best Picture
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Directing
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Actor in a Leading Role
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, Tick… Tick… BOOM!
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Actress in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Actor in a Supporting Role
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Actress in a Supporting Role
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Judi Dench, Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Adapted Screenplay
CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
Original Screenplay
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World
Costume Design
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Original Score
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog
Original Song
Be Alive – King Richard
Dos Oruguitas – Encanto
Down to Joy – Belfast
No Time to Die – No Time to Die
Somehow You Do – Four Good Days
Animated Short Film
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
Live Action Short Film
Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
Please Hold
On My Mind
Sound
Belfast
Dune
No Time To Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Film Editing
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick… Boom!
Animated Feature Film
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs The Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Cinematography
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Documentary Feature
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Riding With Fire
Documentary Short Subject
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
International Feature Film
Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand of God
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World
Makeup and Hairstyling
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Visual Effects
Dune
Free Guy
No Time To Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Production Design
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story