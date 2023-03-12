The 2023 Oscars ceremony takes place this weekend, and there are a number of ways viewers in the UK can watch it live.

The 95th Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on Sunday (March 12). Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the event once again, having previously done so in 2017 and 2018.

Films such as Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Banshees Of Inisherin, All Quiet On The Western Front and Elvis will all be competing for the top prize on the night, while the likes of Brendan Fraser, Austin Butler, Cate Blanchett and Michelle Yeoh are all up for acting awards.

How to watch the Oscars 2023 live in the UK

You can watch this year’s Oscars ceremony live on Sky Showcase and streaming service NOW from 12am to 3am GMT on Monday (March 13).

Live coverage will also be available on the Sky Cinema Oscars channel, which comes as part of the Sky Cinema package. The channel is also available on NOW.

If you don’t already own the Sky Cinema package, you can purchase it for £12.99 a month.

Those aren’t the only options, however. This year, the ceremony will also be broadcast live on Sky Arts, which is available on Freeview and Freesat. That means UK viewers with an aerial or satellite signal can watch the 2023 Oscars for free.

Speaking recently about this year’s ceremony, Academy CEO Bill Kramer said: “The energy around the show should feel like a massive celebration of cinema and the awards – our legacy, our artists, our movies, our future.

“The 95th gives us a great opportunity to knit together the incredible legacy of the Oscars, the diverse and powerful work we do across the Academy, our vision for the future.”

Everything Everywhere All At Once is currently tipped for the Best Picture award, while Brendan Fraser (The Whale) and Austin Butler (Elvis) are the most likely candidates for Best Actor. Meanwhile, Cate Blanchett (Tàr) and Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once) are the runaway contenders for Best Actress.

You can find the full list of nominees here.