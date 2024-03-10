The 96th Academy Awards ceremony will take place this weekend (March 10) in Los Angeles, it will be available to watch live for free in the UK for the first time in 20 years.

The 2024 Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theatre, with comedian Jimmy Kimmel set to host the show for the fourth time.

Films nominated for Best Picture include Maestro, Poor Things and The Holdovers, with Oppenheimer favoured to take home the main award among many others, given its success so far this award season.

Cillian Murphy and Paul Giamatti are among those nominated for Best Actor, while Lily Gladstone, Emma Stone and Carey Mulligan are competing for Best Actress.

How to watch the Oscars 2024 live in the UK?

For the first time in two decades, the award show will be aired live in the UK for no additional subscription cost.

Fans can tune into ITV or streaming platform ITVX on March 10, where coverage will be hosted by Jonathan Ross.

Starting at 10.15pm, the show is set to cover the Oscars ceremony, along with star-studded panels and guest appearances.

The official stream of the Oscars red carpet segment will air on ITVX from 9pm, hosted by Ross King, where viewers can see the stars arrive at the event in their glamorous attire.

For those who miss the late-night live coverage, the full version and a highlights package will be available to watch on ITVX for three weeks after the event.

Among those nominated for Best Director are Christopher Nolan for critically acclaimed biopic Oppenheimer, Martin Scorsese for Killers Of The Flower Moon and Justine Triet for Anatomy Of A Fall.

Also recognised in this year’s nominations were Greta Gerwig’s box-office phenomenon Barbie, which received nods for Best Picture, as well as Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera in the supporting actor and actress categories.

You can find the full list of nominees for the 2024 Oscars here.