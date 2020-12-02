“I love Renée, she’s one of the few actresses I haven’t fallen out with,” Grant said on Sirius XM’s The Jess Cagle Show.

The actor, who played Daniel Cleaver in 2001’s Bridget Jones’s Diary and reprised the role in Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason in 2004, detailed his friendship with Zellweger, who played the eponymous character.

“We got on very well together and we still exchange long emails,” he explained. “Hers in particular, at least 70 pages each, interesting stuff, but quite hard to decipher. She’s a properly good egg and a genius.”

Singing her praises for her performance as Judy Garland in last year’s biopic Judy, Grant added: “Did you see her Judy Garland? About as good as acting gets.”

The actor also said that he had made Drew Barrymore cry while starring opposite her in Music and Lyrics. “She made the mistake of giving me notes,” he said.

Grant is currently starring in The Undoing opposite Nicole Kidman. Reviewing the mini-series, NME said: “This is a must-watch piece of telly that boasts two of the year’s most compelling leads.”

The actor also revealed that he’ll next be teaming up with Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker, for a mockumentary about 2020 set to be released on Netflix.

He explained that he’ll be playing “a historian who’s being interviewed about the year. I’m pretty repellent, actually! And you’ll like my wig.”